Dynamic House Presents The Greatest Rock and Roll Hits Vinyl Edition 4 Album Set [J49]

View larger $13.99 $9.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201129-83430-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Roulette Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dynamic House Presents The Greatest Rock and Roll Hits Vinyl Edition 4 Album Set.

The item is in great shape with wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Related Items

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Roulette Records | Vinyl