Dynamic House Presents The Greatest Rock and Roll Hits Vinyl Edition 4 Album Set [J49]

$13.99
$9.70
VinylSKU: 201129-83430-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Roulette Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Dynamic House Presents The Greatest Rock and Roll Hits Vinyl Edition 4 Album Set.
The item is in great shape with wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
Related Items
Categories
Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Roulette Records | Vinyl