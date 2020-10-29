The Very Best of Country 2LP Vinyl Edition Columbia House [J46]

View larger $6.99 $4.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201029-82733-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Western

Studio: Columbia Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Very Best of Country 2LP Vinyl Edition Columbia House.

The sleeve and discs are in great shape with minor wear and bends on sleeve. See photos for specifics on item condition.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Related Items

Categories

Columbia Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl | Western