Rare Chicago The Musical 2008 Promotional Die-Cut “Sneak Peek” Calendar with Gretchen Mol, Usher Raymond, Melanie Griffith and Many More Cast Members

Calendar SKU: 170311-63772-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Calendars

Lines: Hit Pictures

Genres: Drama | Musical

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is an extremely rare Chicago The Musical 2008 Promotional Die-Cut “Sneak Peek” Wall Calendar featuring beautiful black and white photos of Gretchen Mol, Usher Raymond, Melanie Griffith, Brooke Shields, Robin Givens, Wayne Brady and other cast members from the 2008 Broadway adaptation of the show. Each page contains a die-cut peek hole to the next page. The calendar is printed on heavyweight paper, with a metal ring binding and multi-languange text.

The calendar is in excellent condition with some slight edge wear and corner dings from years of storage.

Size: 11 inches wide x 18 1/8 inches tall

Photographers include: Stephanie Pfriender Stylander, Richard Fahey, Len Prince, Max Vadukul, Miranda Penn Turin, Carol Rosegg and Uli Weber.

The musical Chicago is based on a play by reporter and playwright Maurine Dallas Watkins, who was assigned to cover the 1924 trials of accused murderers Beulah Annan and Belva Gaertner for the Chicago Tribune newspaper. In the early 1920s, Chicago’s press and the general public became riveted by a series of homicides committed by women. Several high-profile cases arose, which generally involved women killing their lovers or husbands. These cases were tried against a backdrop of changing views of women in the Jazz age. Over the years, many productions of the original play have been mounted, including on Broadway in New York City – which opened in 1975 at the 46th Street Theatre – and in London’s West End theater district.

Cast: Brooke Shields | Gretchen Mol | Melanie Griffith | Robin Givens | Usher Raymond | Wayne Brady

Related Items

Categories

Calendars | Drama | Hit Pictures | Musical