Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Tron Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Wendy Carlos

Tron Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Wendy Carlos
View larger

$13.99

$12.71


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171103-68105-1
UPC: 094637118122
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: July 9, 1982
Item Release Date: April 5, 2011
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Walt Disney Picture’s groundbreaking Tron centers on a computer hacker who is abducted into the digital world and forced to participate in gladiatorial games where his only chance of escape is with the help of a heroic security program.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 59

Cast: Barnard Hughes | Bruce Boxleitner | Cindy Morgan | David Warner | Jeff Bridges
Directors: Steven Lisberger
Composers: Wendy Carlos
Contributors: Journey | London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
Project Name: Tron

Related Items

NECA Adam West Batman Classic TV Series 1/4 Scale Action Figure (2014)
Alien Prey Stretched Canvas Print
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel
DC Direct Kingdom Come Hawkman Collector Action Figure Alex Ross & Mark Waid
Bruce Lee Power Stance Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Ready Action Pose Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
The Fast and the Furious Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Ruby Blu-ray + DVD Combo Special Edition
Game of Thrones Lion & Dragon 24 x 36 HBO TV Series Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Music | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Walt Disney Records

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *