Tron Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Wendy Carlos

UPC: 094637118122
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: July 9, 1982
Item Release Date: April 5, 2011
Rating: PG
Details
Walt Disney Picture’s groundbreaking Tron centers on a computer hacker who is abducted into the digital world and forced to participate in gladiatorial games where his only chance of escape is with the help of a heroic security program.
Playlists
- Creation of Tron by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
0:49
- Only Solutions by: Journey
3:41
- We've Got Company by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
2:19
- Wormhole by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
2:29
- Ring Game and Escape by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
2:57
- Water, Music, and Tronaction by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
2:25
- Tron Scherzo by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
1:46
- Miracle and Magician by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
2:40
- Magic Landings by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
3:44
- Theme From Tron by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
1:37
- 1990's Theme by: Journey
2:08
- Love Theme by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
2:08
- Tower Music - Let Us Pray by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
3:47
- The Light Sailer by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
2:37
- Sea of Simulation by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
3:23
- A New Tron and the MCP by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
5:10
- Anthem by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
1:40
- Ending Titles - Tron by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
5:16
- Bonus Tracks
- Tronaction (Original Version) by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
1:29
- Break In (For Strings, Flutes, and Celesta) by: London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
5:34
- Anthem for Keyboard Solo by: Wendy Carlos
1:07
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 59
Cast: Barnard Hughes | Bruce Boxleitner | Cindy Morgan | David Warner | Jeff Bridges
Directors: Steven Lisberger
Composers: Wendy Carlos
Contributors: Journey | London Philharmonic Orchestra | Wendy Carlos
Project Name: Tron
