BusinessWeek Magazine 75th Anniversary Issue Oct. 11, 2004 Steve Jobs Cover [C42]

View larger $16.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 201022-82493-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Biography | Drama | History

Item Release Date: October 11, 2004

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

BusinessWeek Magazine 75th Anniversary Issue Oct. 11, 2004 Steve Jobs Cover. Featuring Craig Venter, Tim Berners-Lee, Shirley Ann Jackson, Yuan Longping, Cherry Murray, Jeff Hawkins, Roger McNamee, Faqir Chand, Kohli, Almory Lovins and more in the Innovation Economy issue. The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.



Subject: Almory Lovins | Cherry Murray | Craig Venter | Faqir Chand | Jeff Hawkins | Roger McNamee | Shirley Ann Jackson | Steve Jobs | Tim Berners-Lee | Yuan Longping

Publication: BusinessWeek Magazine

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Drama | History | Magazines & Newspapers