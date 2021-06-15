Riot in Cell Block 11 Set of 3 Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photos [G36]

- Cast: Alvy Moore | Carleton Young | Dabbs Greer | Don Keefer | Emile Meyer | Frank Faylen | Harold J. Kennedy | James Anderson | Jonathan Hole | Leo Gordon | Neville Brand | Paul Frees | Robert Osterloh | Whit Bissell | William Schallert
- Directors: Don Siegel
- Project Name Riot in Cell Block 11
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Lines: Throwback Space
- Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir
- Studios: Allied Artists Pictures
- Original Release Date: February 28, 1954
- Rating: NR
Riot in Cell Block 11 Set of 3 Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photos, Emile Meyer, Leo Gordon and Dabs Greer.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alvy Moore | Carleton Young | Dabbs Greer | Don Keefer | Don Siegel | Emile Meyer | Frank Faylen | Harold J. Kennedy | James Anderson | Jonathan Hole | Leo Gordon | Neville Brand | Paul Frees | Robert Osterloh | Whit Bissell | William Schallert
- Shows / Movies: Riot in Cell Block 11
- Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir
- Studios / Manufacturers: Allied Artists Pictures
- Product Types: Originals