Bowie: Album by Album Softcover Edition

View larger $21.99 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 180627-73978-1

ISBN-10: 1608879216

ISBN-13: 9781608879212

Weight: 3.04 lbs

Condition: New

View All: David Bowie items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: History | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Insight Editions

Item Release Date: October 4, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Introducing the essential companion to a music icon, Bowie: Album by Album features a discography of studio albums, live albums, notable compilations and soundtracks of David Bowie’s legendary achievements.

When the news of David Bowie’s death broke, just two days after the release of his final album, Blackstar, the music world was rocked by the loss of this visionary icon. Bowie: Album by Album is the ultimate celebration of his entire career. Longtime fans and new followers alike can explore in detail every album and every track—from his eponymous 1967 debut album, through his monumental rise in the seventies, including The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Station to Station, Low, and Heroes, and culminating in the critically acclaimed Blackstar. Longtime fans and new followers alike can explore in detail every album and every track—from his eponymous 1967 debut album, through his monumental rise in the seventies, including The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Station to Station, Low, and Heroes, and culminating in the critically acclaimed Blackstar.

Featuring a galaxy of rare and iconic images from the world’s leading photographers, fans will love iconic images from album covers and performances from across the decades. These are combined with more intimate, behind-the-scenes images that reveal the musician at work. Written by acclaimed music critic Paolo Hewitt, the text assesses the writing and recording of each release, and reflects on their impact and influence on the art of popular music. Featuring a discography of studio albums, live albums, notable compilations and soundtracks, this is the essential companion to David Bowie’s legendary achievements.

Specifications

Pages: 288

Size: 8.9 x 1 x 7.6 in

Language: English



Authors: Paolo Hewitt | Robert Elms

Subject: David Bowie

Related Items

Categories

Featured | Featured - Email | History | Insight Editions | Music Videos | Musical | Softcover Books