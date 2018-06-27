Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Bowie: Album by Album Softcover Edition

Bowie: Album by Album Softcover Edition
View larger

$21.99

$18.97


4 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180627-73978-1
ISBN-10: 1608879216
ISBN-13: 9781608879212
Weight: 3.04 lbs
Condition: New

View All: David Bowie  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: History | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Insight Editions
Item Release Date: October 4, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Introducing the essential companion to a music icon, Bowie: Album by Album features a discography of studio albums, live albums, notable compilations and soundtracks of David Bowie’s legendary achievements.

When the news of David Bowie’s death broke, just two days after the release of his final album, Blackstar, the music world was rocked by the loss of this visionary icon. Bowie: Album by Album is the ultimate celebration of his entire career. Longtime fans and new followers alike can explore in detail every album and every track—from his eponymous 1967 debut album, through his monumental rise in the seventies, including The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Station to Station, Low, and Heroes, and culminating in the critically acclaimed Blackstar. Longtime fans and new followers alike can explore in detail every album and every track—from his eponymous 1967 debut album, through his monumental rise in the seventies, including The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Station to Station, Low, and Heroes, and culminating in the critically acclaimed Blackstar.

Featuring a galaxy of rare and iconic images from the world’s leading photographers, fans will love iconic images from album covers and performances from across the decades. These are combined with more intimate, behind-the-scenes images that reveal the musician at work. Written by acclaimed music critic Paolo Hewitt, the text assesses the writing and recording of each release, and reflects on their impact and influence on the art of popular music. Featuring a discography of studio albums, live albums, notable compilations and soundtracks, this is the essential companion to David Bowie’s legendary achievements.

Specifications

  • Pages: 288
  • Size: 8.9 x 1 x 7.6 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Paolo Hewitt | Robert Elms
Subject: David Bowie

Related Items

Frank Frazetta Egyptian Queen 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Annunciation – Santana Abraxas Album Cover by Mati Klarwein 36 X 24 inch Music Poster
Alan Moore’s From Hell (Movie Poster Adaptation Cover, 2001)
Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016
Jimi Hendrix in Copenhagen, Denmark September 3rd, 1970 Music Poster 24 x 36 Inch
The Untouchables: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
David Bowie – The Man Who Sold the World 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
Valley of the Dolls Blu-ray Special Criterion Collection Edition
Rare Chicago The Musical 2008 Promotional Die-Cut “Sneak Peek” Calendar with Gretchen Mol, Usher Raymond, Melanie Griffith and Many More Cast Members
Woodstock Music Festival at Max Yasgur’s Farm in Catskills, New York 1969 Bob Masse 18 x 24 inch Rock Concert Poster

Categories

Featured | Featured - Email | History | Insight Editions | Music Videos | Musical | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *