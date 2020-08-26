Share Page Support Us
Charlie Parker With Strings – Midnight Jazz at Carnegie Hall Vinyl Edition (1981)

$52.99

$45.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200826-81854-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Verve Records
Details

Charlie Parker With Strings – Midnight Jazz at Carnegie Hall Vinyl Edition (1981). The item is in very good condition with some wear from storage on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Composers: Charlie Parker

