$52.99
$45.97
VinylSKU: 200826-81854-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Verve Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Charlie Parker With Strings – Midnight Jazz at Carnegie Hall Vinyl Edition (1981). The item is in very good condition with some wear from storage on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Composers: Charlie Parker
Related Items
Categories
Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Verve Records | Vinyl