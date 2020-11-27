Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Buck Owens and his Buckaroos Carnegie Hall Concert with – Vinyl Stereo Edition [J43]

Buck Owens and his Buckaroos Carnegie Hall Concert with – Vinyl Stereo Edition [J43]
View larger

$18.99

$12.70


1 in stock


4K Blu-raySKU: 201127-83386-1
Part No: ST2556
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Capitol Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Buck Owens and his Buckaroos Carnegie Hall Concert Vinyl Edition.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Buck Owens and his Buckaroos

Related Items

Guitar Player Magazine (January 1977) Frank Zappa, Freddie King, Lindsey Buckingham [86029]
Valley of the Dolls Blu-ray Special Criterion Collection Edition
Hip Hop Theater Festival New York 2006 Official Program
Vibe Magazine Lucky 13th Anniversary Juice Issue (September 2006) Janet Jackson [190118]
Carpenters Close to You Vinyl Edition SP4271 (1970) [J34]
Charlie Parker With Strings – Midnight Jazz at Carnegie Hall Vinyl Edition (1981)
Kain The Blue Guerrilla (Last Poets) Vinyl Edition COL-6501 (1990)
Led Zeppelin Madison Square Garden 18×24 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
30 Years of Rock Hardcover 1st Edition (1986)
Run DMC King of Rock 23 x 35 inch Music Poster

Categories

Capitol Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl