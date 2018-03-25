Twitter
Chappelle’s Show Complete Season 2: Uncensored 3-Disc DVD Set

$47.99

$21.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180325-71278-1
UPC: 097368879027
Part No: 88790
ISBN-10: 1415709343
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Dave Chappelle’s cult favorite Chappelle’s Show is presented here in a Bonus-Filled 3-Disc DVD edition. The set includes and extended Rick James interview, extra stand-up comedy from Chappelle himself, more than 1 hour of bloopers and much, much more.

The item is in very good condition with some wear on the outside cover, along with bends and corner dings. The discs are all included and in great shape.

Special Features

  • Extra Stand-up from Dave Chappelle
  • Over 1-hour of Bloopers and Deleted Scenes
  • 2 Unaired Charlie Murphy Stories
  • The Rick James Extended Interview
  • Audio Commentary by Dave Chappelle and Series Co-creator Neal Brennan

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Region: 1

Cast: Dave Chappelle | Donnell Rawlings | Rudy Rush
Project Name: Chappelle's Show

