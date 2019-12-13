Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

SkyBox Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Series Premiere Trading Card Set of 48 + 2 Bonus Spectra Cards (1993)

SkyBox Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Series Premiere Trading Card Set of 48 + 2 Bonus Spectra Cards (1993)
View larger

$9.99

$6.99


1 in stock


cardsSKU: 191213-79901-1
UPC: 096215103766
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Avery Brooks  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: SkyBox
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

SkyBox Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Series Premiere Trading Card Set of 48 + 2 Bonus Spectra Cards.

1993 – Paramount / Skybox International – Star Trek Deep Space Nine – Limited Edition – Series Premiere Trading Cards – 48 Collectible Card Set plus 2 Bonus Spectra Cards – This is the very first Deep Space Nine trading card line, detailing the story of the Series Premiere – Set includes two unique dimensional SPECTRA Cards plus a Certificate of Limited Edition.

The item is in very good condition with little signs of wear. See photos for details.

Cast: Alexander Siddig | Avery Brooks | Cirroc Lofton | Colm Meaney | Michael Dorn | Rene Auberjonois
Project Name: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Related Items

Nobel Son Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
NEW SEALED The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Special Extended DVD Edition (2003)
Cleopatra Original Soundtrack Album Composed and Conducted by Alex North
Members of the National Society of Film Critics Write on Film 69-70 (1st Printing, 1969) [193180]
Marvel Comics X-Men Character Collage 23 x 35 inch Poster
One Million Years B.C. 2-Disc Blu-ray Set
Crash Bash, Spyro: Year of the Dragon Games Demo CD
Pray For Death Special Edition Blu-ray
Angel Sanctuary DVD Complete Series Episodes 1-3 (2001) US Manga Corps Anime
Stranger Things 24 x 36 inch TV Series Collage Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | SkyBox | Television

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *