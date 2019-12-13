View larger $9.99 $6.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





cards SKU: 191213-79901-1

UPC: 096215103766

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Avery Brooks items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Science Fiction | Television

Studio: SkyBox

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

SkyBox Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Series Premiere Trading Card Set of 48 + 2 Bonus Spectra Cards.

1993 – Paramount / Skybox International – Star Trek Deep Space Nine – Limited Edition – Series Premiere Trading Cards – 48 Collectible Card Set plus 2 Bonus Spectra Cards – This is the very first Deep Space Nine trading card line, detailing the story of the Series Premiere – Set includes two unique dimensional SPECTRA Cards plus a Certificate of Limited Edition.

The item is in very good condition with little signs of wear. See photos for details.

Cast: Alexander Siddig | Avery Brooks | Cirroc Lofton | Colm Meaney | Michael Dorn | Rene Auberjonois

Project Name: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | SkyBox | Television