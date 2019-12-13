Share Page Support Us
Micro Machines Star Trek Generations [1244]

toySKU: 191213-79903-1
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Micro Machines Star Trek Generations Collection. Includes Klingon Bird-of-Prey, USS Enterprise NCC-1701-B and USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D. The Original Scale Miniatures. The approximate size of a Micro Machines vehicle is 1.5 inches long. From the Hit Star Trek Generations Movie. Special Display Stands Included.

The item is in great condition and still sealed in the originL packaging, with some signs of package wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8 x 2 x 6 in

Cast: Alan Ruck | Brent Spiner | Jonathan Frakes | LeVar Burton | Malcolm McDowell | Michael Dorn | Patrick Stewart | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Directors: David Carson
Project Name: Star Trek: Generations

