Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 117, April 1962) Joe Kubert [9049]

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 117, April 1962) Joe Kubert [9049]
View larger

$25.00

$19.97


1 in stock


comicSKU: 191004-79284-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Joe Kubert  items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Drama | War
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 117, April 1962).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Artists: Joe Kubert

Related Items

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Tech Manual
G. I. Joe Comics Magazine, Vol. 1, No. 1 by Larry Hama and Herb Trimpe (1986) 193141
Vietnam in HD 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition
The Avengers Assembled Captain America in Front 24 x 36 Inch Comics Poster
War of the Worlds Original Press Booklet (2005) Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise
Tarzan – You’ll Be in My Heart by Phil Collins CD Single from the Walt Disney Records Soundtrack
Diamonds Are Forever Original Soundtrack Album Remastered Music by John Barry
Turner Classic Movies – Must-See Sci-fi: 50 Movies That Are Out of This World
The Street Fighter Collection 3-Disc Blu-ray Set
Enemy ace: War Idyll Hardcover Edition (1990) by George Pratt

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Drama | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *