Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Dogs of War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition

Dogs of War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
View larger

$37.99

$28.97


4 in stock


CDSKU: 190807-78705-1
Part No: LLLCD1343
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Christopher Walken | Tom Berenger  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | War
Studio: La-La Land Records | MGM
Original U.S. Release: February 13, 1981
Item Release Date: September 18, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

MGM proudly presents the world premiere release of the original motion picture score to the 1981 mercenary drama THE DOGS OF WAR, starring Christopher Walken, Tom Berenger and Coln Blakely, and directed by John Irvin. Composer Geoffrey Burgon (LIFE OF BRIAN, ROBIN HOOD ’91) unleashes a powerful orchestral score, rich in drama and brooding suspense. “Epitaph on an Army of Mercenaries,” with vocals performed by Gillian McPherson, is a knockout track — the entire score is a thrilling revelation ripe for discovery. Produced, mixed and mastered by Mike Matessino this special release of 1200 Units features exclusive liners from writer Julie Kirgo and blazing art design by Mark Banning.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 62:00

Cast: Christopher Walken | Colin Blakely | Ed O'Neill | JoBeth Williams | Tom Berenger
Directors: John Irvin
Project Name: The Dogs of War
Composers: Geoffrey Burgon

Related Items

Attack on Titan Season 2 Character Collage – 24 X 36 inch Poster
The Matrix 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1999)
French Connection Collection: The French Connection, French Connection II, Popeye Doyle Original Motion Picture Soundtracks Limited Edition 2-CD Set
John Williams Greatest Hits 1969 – 1999 2-Disc Set [Star Wars, E.T., Saving Private Ryan + Many More]
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens First Order Flametrooper Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #68
Songs You Can’t Refuse – Music From The Untouchables, Shaft, Road to Perdition + More
Batman Official Movie Novelization Paperback Edition (1989)
The Bob Hope Collection: Volume 2 Six Movie Set
RARE Empire 100 Covers Convention Exclusive Book (2008) [BK03]
More Music to Spy By: Themes From I Spy, Secret Agent, Spy vs. Spy, Thunderball + More

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | La-La Land Records | MGM | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *