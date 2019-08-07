Dogs of War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition

View larger $37.99 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





CD SKU: 190807-78705-1

Part No: LLLCD1343

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | War

Studio: La-La Land Records | MGM

Original U.S. Release: February 13, 1981

Item Release Date: September 18, 2015

Rating: R

Details

MGM proudly presents the world premiere release of the original motion picture score to the 1981 mercenary drama THE DOGS OF WAR, starring Christopher Walken, Tom Berenger and Coln Blakely, and directed by John Irvin. Composer Geoffrey Burgon (LIFE OF BRIAN, ROBIN HOOD ’91) unleashes a powerful orchestral score, rich in drama and brooding suspense. “Epitaph on an Army of Mercenaries,” with vocals performed by Gillian McPherson, is a knockout track — the entire score is a thrilling revelation ripe for discovery. Produced, mixed and mastered by Mike Matessino this special release of 1200 Units features exclusive liners from writer Julie Kirgo and blazing art design by Mark Banning.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 62:00

Cast: Christopher Walken | Colin Blakely | Ed O'Neill | JoBeth Williams | Tom Berenger

Directors: John Irvin

Project Name: The Dogs of War

Composers: Geoffrey Burgon

