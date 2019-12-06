Share Page Support Us
Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Card Charizard #06 Pokeball (1999) [1140]

View larger

$21.99

$16.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191206-79848-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Details

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Card Charizard #06 Pokeball (1999).

The item is in great condition with some signs of wear on outside box. See photos for details.

