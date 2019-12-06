Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Burger King Limited Edition Pokemon 23K Gold Card Jigglypuff Pokeball Red Box (1999) [1141]

Burger King Limited Edition Pokemon 23K Gold Card Jigglypuff Pokeball Red Box (1999) [1141]
View larger

$21.99

$17.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191206-79850-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Burger King Limited Edition Pokemon 23K Gold Card Jigglypuff Pokeball Red Box (1999).

The item is in great condition with some signs of wear on outside box. See photos for details.

Related Items

Anime Trivia Quizbook: Episode 2 – Torments from the Top 20
Science Fiction’s Finest Volume One
C.H.U.D. II Bud the Chud Vestron Collector’s Series
Mario Bava’s Erik the Conqueror 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Talking Finn 13.5 Inch Action Figure – John Boyega
Ralph Bakshi’s Fire and Ice Blu-ray Edition
The Walking Dead: Rick vs. Negan 24 x 36 Inch Television Series Poster
Konami YUGIOH Online USB Duelpass Key + Key Holder Set Series 1 (1996)
Battlestar Galactica: Season 4 Original Soundtrack from the SyFy Television Series 2-Disc Set
Disney Pixar Wall E 3-Disc Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *