Star Wars: Episode VI – Revenge of the Jedi (Original Title) 24 x 36 Movie Poster

View larger $13.98 $9.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 171126-66985-1

Part No: 52051

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Lucasfilm | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1983

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This striking movie poster features the original title of “Return of the Jedi.” After debating the title with himself, George Lucas decided that a Jedi would never seek revenge on another individual, so he changed the title from “Revenge of the Jedi” to “Return of the Jedi.”

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Annie Arbogast | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Caroline Blakiston | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Denis Lawson | Dermot Crowley | Femi Taylor | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Ian McDiarmid | James Earl Jones | Jeremy Bulloch | Kenneth Colley | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Michael Carter | Michael Pennington | Peter Mayhew | Sebastian Shaw | Tim Rose | Warwick Davis

Directors: Richard Marquand

Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox