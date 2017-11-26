Twitter
Star Wars: Episode VI – Revenge of the Jedi (Original Title) 24 x 36 Movie Poster

Star Wars: Episode VI – Revenge of the Jedi (Original Title) 24 x 36 Movie Poster
PosterSKU: 171126-66985-1
Part No: 52051
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1983
Rating: PG
Details

This striking movie poster features the original title of “Return of the Jedi.” After debating the title with himself, George Lucas decided that a Jedi would never seek revenge on another individual, so he changed the title from “Revenge of the Jedi” to “Return of the Jedi.”

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Annie Arbogast | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Caroline Blakiston | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Denis Lawson | Dermot Crowley | Femi Taylor | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Ian McDiarmid | James Earl Jones | Jeremy Bulloch | Kenneth Colley | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Michael Carter | Michael Pennington | Peter Mayhew | Sebastian Shaw | Tim Rose | Warwick Davis
Directors: Richard Marquand
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

