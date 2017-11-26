Twitter
Raiders of the Lost Ark 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster – Style B

Raiders of the Lost Ark 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster – Style B
PosterSKU: 171126-66982-1
Part No: 50109F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Suspense
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1981
Rating: PG
The classic Steven Spielberg adventure film Raiders of the Lost Ark centers on archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), who’s hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis.

The illustration for this classic movie poster was originally painted by Richard Amsel.

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alfred Molina | Anthony Higgins | Denholm Elliott | Don Fellows | Harrison Ford | John Rhys-Davies | Karen Allen | Paul Freeman | Ronald Lacey | Vic Tablian | William Hootkins | Wolf Kahler
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Characters: Indiana Jones
Artists: Richard Amsel

