Raiders of the Lost Ark 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster – Style B

View larger $11.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171126-66982-1

Part No: 50109F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Steven Spielberg items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Suspense

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1981

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The classic Steven Spielberg adventure film Raiders of the Lost Ark centers on archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), who’s hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis.

The illustration for this classic movie poster was originally painted by Richard Amsel.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alfred Molina | Anthony Higgins | Denholm Elliott | Don Fellows | Harrison Ford | John Rhys-Davies | Karen Allen | Paul Freeman | Ronald Lacey | Vic Tablian | William Hootkins | Wolf Kahler

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Characters: Indiana Jones

Artists: Richard Amsel

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art