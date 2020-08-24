Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dopey Action Figure [0288]

View larger $15.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

toy SKU: 200824-81779-1

UPC: 083831016006

Part No: BN1600

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family

Studio: Bikin

Original U.S. Release: February 4, 1938

Rating: G

Details

Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dopey Action Figure. The item is in very good condition with some wear on the outside packaging. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 6.5 in

Material: Plastic

Cast: Adriana Caselotti | Roy Atwell | Stuart Buchanan

Directors: David Hand | Wilfred Jackson | William Cottrell

Project Name: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Characters: Dopey

