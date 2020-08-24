Share Page Support Us
Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dopey Action Figure [0288]

View larger

$15.99

$11.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200824-81779-1
UPC: 083831016006
Part No: BN1600
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family
Studio: Bikin
Original U.S. Release: February 4, 1938
Rating: G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dopey Action Figure. The item is in very good condition with some wear on the outside packaging. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.5 in
  • Material: Plastic

Cast: Adriana Caselotti | Roy Atwell | Stuart Buchanan
Directors: David Hand | Wilfred Jackson | William Cottrell
Project Name: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Characters: Dopey

