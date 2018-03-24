Shrek The Third DVD (with Embossed Slipcover)

DVD SKU: 180321-71121-1

UPC: 097361312149

ISBN-10: 1415736375

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Eddie Murphy items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Sequels

Studio: Dreamworks

Original U.S. Release: May 18, 2007

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Get ready for Thirds — the greatest fairy tale never told continues with a hilarious comedy of royal proportions. When his frog-in-law suddenly croaks, Shrek embarks on another whirlwind adventure with Donkey and Puss In Boots to find the rightful heir to the throne. Everyone’s favorite cast of characters is back, along with a magical misguided Merlin, an awkward Arthur, a powerful posse of princesses, and a bundle of unexpected arrivals. Only Shrek can tell a tale where everyone lives happily ever laughter!

The item is in very good shape with signs of slight wear on the cover, along with bends, creases and corner dings. The disc is in great shape.

Special Features

Artie's Yearbook

Shrek's Guide to Parenthood

Lost Scenes

Tech of Shrek

Big Screen Goofs

Learn to Donkey Dance

Shmash Ups: Make your own Video!

Merlin's Magic Crystal Ball

Tournament Games

...And many more Shrek-tivities!

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Runtime: 92

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround

Language: English, French

Region: 1

Cast: Antonio Banderas | Cameron Diaz | Eddie Murphy | Eric Idle | John Cleese | Julie Andrews | Justin Timberlake | Mike Myers | Rupert Everett

Directors: Chris Miller | Raman Hui

Project Name: Shrek 3

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Dreamworks | DVD | Movies & TV | Sequels