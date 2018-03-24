Twitter
Shrek The Third DVD (with Embossed Slipcover)
Shrek The Third DVD (with Embossed Slipcover)
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Get ready for Thirds — the greatest fairy tale never told continues with a hilarious comedy of royal proportions. When his frog-in-law suddenly croaks, Shrek embarks on another whirlwind adventure with Donkey and Puss In Boots to find the rightful heir to the throne. Everyone’s favorite cast of characters is back, along with a magical misguided Merlin, an awkward Arthur, a powerful posse of princesses, and a bundle of unexpected arrivals. Only Shrek can tell a tale where everyone lives happily ever laughter!

The item is in very good shape with signs of slight wear on the cover, along with bends, creases and corner dings. The disc is in great shape.

  • Artie's Yearbook
  • Shrek's Guide to Parenthood
  • Lost Scenes
  • Tech of Shrek
  • Big Screen Goofs
  • Learn to Donkey Dance
  • Shmash Ups: Make your own Video!
  • Merlin's Magic Crystal Ball
  • Tournament Games
  • ...And many more Shrek-tivities!

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Runtime: 92
  • Subtitles: English, Spanish, French
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround
  • Language: English, French
  • Region: 1

Cast: Antonio Banderas | Cameron Diaz | Eddie Murphy | Eric Idle | John Cleese | Julie Andrews | Justin Timberlake | Mike Myers | Rupert Everett
Directors: Chris Miller | Raman Hui
Project Name: Shrek 3

