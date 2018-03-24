Spider-Man Widescreen 2-Disc Special Edition DVD

DVD SKU: 180321-71119-1

UPC: 043396096615

Part No: 09661

ISBN-10: 0767898729

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | Marvel Studios

Original U.S. Release: May 3, 2002

Item Release Date: November 1, 2002

Rating: PG-13

Details

Average teenager Peter Parker is transformed into an extraordinary super hero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself “Spider-Man ,” he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain “Green Goblin.”

The item is in very good shape with slight signs of wear on case. The discs are in great shape.

Special Features

Disc 1

"Weaving the Web": subtitled pop-on production notes and historical facts

Branching web-isodes

Music videos: Hero (Chad Kroeger featuring Josey Scott), What We're All About (Sum 41)

TV spots

Filmographies and character files

DVD-ROM features: comic/feature comparison, record your own commentary, countdown to "Spider-Man 2"

Disc 2

HBO Making of Spider-Man

Spider-Mania, an E! Entertainment Special

Director profile: Sam Raimi

Composer profile: Danny Elfman

Screen tests for Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, and CGI Spider-Man

Costume and makeup tests

Gag/outtake reel

Conceptual art and production design gallery

"Spider-Man: The Mythology of the 21st Century" historical documentary

The Spider-Man Comic Book Archives

Rogues Gallery

The Loves of Peter Parker

Comic book artist gallery

Activision game hints and tips

DVD-ROM: Activision PC game with 2 playable levels, 3 exclusive dot.comics, Spider-Man visualizer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bill Nunn | Cliff Robertson | Gerry Becker | J.K. Simmons | James Franco | Joe Manganiello | Kirsten Dunst | Rosemary Harris | Tobey Maguire | Willem Dafoe

Directors: Sam Raimi

Project Name: Spider-Man (2002)

Characters: Spider-Man

