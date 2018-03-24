Spider-Man Widescreen 2-Disc Special Edition DVD

$12.99
UPC: 043396096615
Part No: 09661
ISBN-10: 0767898729
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: May 3, 2002
Item Release Date: November 1, 2002
Rating: PG-13
Average teenager Peter Parker is transformed into an extraordinary super hero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself “Spider-Man ,” he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain “Green Goblin.”
The item is in very good shape with slight signs of wear on case. The discs are in great shape.
Special Features
- Disc 1
- "Weaving the Web": subtitled pop-on production notes and historical facts
Branching web-isodes
Music videos: Hero (Chad Kroeger featuring Josey Scott), What We're All About (Sum 41)
TV spots
Filmographies and character files
DVD-ROM features: comic/feature comparison, record your own commentary, countdown to "Spider-Man 2"
- Disc 2
- HBO Making of Spider-Man
Spider-Mania, an E! Entertainment Special
Director profile: Sam Raimi
Composer profile: Danny Elfman
Screen tests for Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, and CGI Spider-Man
Costume and makeup tests
Gag/outtake reel
Conceptual art and production design gallery
"Spider-Man: The Mythology of the 21st Century" historical documentary
The Spider-Man Comic Book Archives
Rogues Gallery
The Loves of Peter Parker
Comic book artist gallery
Activision game hints and tips
DVD-ROM: Activision PC game with 2 playable levels, 3 exclusive dot.comics, Spider-Man visualizer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Bill Nunn | Cliff Robertson | Gerry Becker | J.K. Simmons | James Franco | Joe Manganiello | Kirsten Dunst | Rosemary Harris | Tobey Maguire | Willem Dafoe
Directors: Sam Raimi
Project Name: Spider-Man (2002)
Characters: Spider-Man
