Django UHD 4k + Texas, Adios Blu-ray Limited Edition Box Set

$59.95
$45.98
See Options

5 in stock
4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210604-87277-1
UPC: 760137462996
Part No: AV344
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

The definitive spaghetti western – on 4K UHD for the very first time!

In this definitive spaghetti western, Franco Nero (Keoma, The Fifth Cord) gives a career-defining performance as Django, a mysterious loner who arrives at a mud-drenched ghost town on the Mexico-US border, ominously dragging a coffin behind him. After saving imperilled prostitute Maria (Loredana Nusciak), Django becomes embroiled in a brutal feud between a racist gang and a band of Mexican revolutionaries.

With Django, director Sergio Corbucci (The Great Silence) upped the ante for sadism and sensationalism in westerns, depicting machine-gun massacres, mud-fighting prostitutes and savage mutilations. A huge hit with international audiences, Django’s brand of bleak nihilism would be repeatedly emulated in a raft of unofficial sequels. The film is presented here in its 4K UHD Blu-ray debut, with a wealth of extras.

Also included is the bonus feature Texas, Adios on Blu-ray, which also stars Franco Nero, and was released as a sequel to Django in some countries.

  • Django ws the inspiration for the Oscar-Winning Quentin Tarantino movie Django Unchained.
  • This release marks the first time ever for the film on 4K UHD.

Special Features

  • 2-Disc 4K UHD Blu-ray Limited Edition Contents
  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation of Django, in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of Texas, Adios
  • Uncompressed Mono 1.0 PCM audio
  • Original English and Italians soundtracks
  • English subtitles for the Italian soundtracks
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtracks
  • Six double-sided collector’s postcards
  • Double-sided fold-out poster
  • 60-page perfect-bound book featuring writing by Howard Hughes and Roberto Curti, and original reviews
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sean Phillips
  • Disc 1 – Django [4K UHD Blu-ray]
  • Audio commentary by film critic, historian and theorist Stephen Prince
  • Django Never Dies, an interview with star Franco Nero
  • Cannibal of the Wild West, an interview with assistant director Ruggero Deodato
  • Sergio, My Husband, an interview with Sergio Corbucci’s wife Nori Corbucci
  • That’s My Life: Part 1, an archival interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti
  • A Rock ‘n’ Roll Scriptwriter, an archival interview with co-writer Piero Vivarelli
  • A Punch in the Face, an archival interview with stuntman and actor Gilberto Galimberti
  • Discovering Django, an appreciation by spaghetti westerns scholar Austin Fisher
  • An Introduction to Django by Alex Cox, an archival featurette with the acclaimed director
  • Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel archive
  • Original trailers
  • Disc 2 – Texas Adios [Blu-ray]
  • Audio commentary by spaghetti western experts C. Courtney Joyner and Henry C. Parke
  • The Sheriff is in Town, an interview with star Franco Nero
  • Jump into the West, an interview with co-star Alberto Dell’Acqua
  • That’s My Life: Part 2, an archival interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti
  • Hello Texas!, an appreciation by spaghetti western scholar Austin Fisher
  • Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel archive
  • Original trailers

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 184 min
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1 / 2:35:1
  • Audio: Original Mono 1.0
  • Language: Italian/English
