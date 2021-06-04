Django UHD 4k + Texas, Adios Blu-ray Limited Edition Box Set

- Cast: Ángel Álvarez | Eduardo Fajardo | Franco Nero | Gino Pernice | Giovanni Ivan Scratuglia | José Bódalo | José Canalejas | Loredana Nusciak | Rafael Albaicín | Remo De Angelis | Simón Arriaga
- Directors: Sergio Corbucci
- Filmography Django | Texas Adios
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Formats: 4K UHD | Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Western
- Studios: Arrow
- Original Release Date: December 1, 1966
- Product Release Date: June 1, 2021
- Rating: NR
- More: Franco Nero
The definitive spaghetti western – on 4K UHD for the very first time!
In this definitive spaghetti western, Franco Nero (Keoma, The Fifth Cord) gives a career-defining performance as Django, a mysterious loner who arrives at a mud-drenched ghost town on the Mexico-US border, ominously dragging a coffin behind him. After saving imperilled prostitute Maria (Loredana Nusciak), Django becomes embroiled in a brutal feud between a racist gang and a band of Mexican revolutionaries.
With Django, director Sergio Corbucci (The Great Silence) upped the ante for sadism and sensationalism in westerns, depicting machine-gun massacres, mud-fighting prostitutes and savage mutilations. A huge hit with international audiences, Django’s brand of bleak nihilism would be repeatedly emulated in a raft of unofficial sequels. The film is presented here in its 4K UHD Blu-ray debut, with a wealth of extras.
Also included is the bonus feature Texas, Adios on Blu-ray, which also stars Franco Nero, and was released as a sequel to Django in some countries.
- Django ws the inspiration for the Oscar-Winning Quentin Tarantino movie Django Unchained.
- This release marks the first time ever for the film on 4K UHD.
Special Features
- 2-Disc 4K UHD Blu-ray Limited Edition Contents
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation of Django, in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of Texas, Adios
- Uncompressed Mono 1.0 PCM audio
- Original English and Italians soundtracks
- English subtitles for the Italian soundtracks
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtracks
- Six double-sided collector’s postcards
- Double-sided fold-out poster
- 60-page perfect-bound book featuring writing by Howard Hughes and Roberto Curti, and original reviews
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sean Phillips
- Disc 1 – Django [4K UHD Blu-ray]
- Audio commentary by film critic, historian and theorist Stephen Prince
- Django Never Dies, an interview with star Franco Nero
- Cannibal of the Wild West, an interview with assistant director Ruggero Deodato
- Sergio, My Husband, an interview with Sergio Corbucci’s wife Nori Corbucci
- That’s My Life: Part 1, an archival interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti
- A Rock ‘n’ Roll Scriptwriter, an archival interview with co-writer Piero Vivarelli
- A Punch in the Face, an archival interview with stuntman and actor Gilberto Galimberti
- Discovering Django, an appreciation by spaghetti westerns scholar Austin Fisher
- An Introduction to Django by Alex Cox, an archival featurette with the acclaimed director
- Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel archive
- Original trailers
- Disc 2 – Texas Adios [Blu-ray]
- Audio commentary by spaghetti western experts C. Courtney Joyner and Henry C. Parke
- The Sheriff is in Town, an interview with star Franco Nero
- Jump into the West, an interview with co-star Alberto Dell’Acqua
- That’s My Life: Part 2, an archival interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti
- Hello Texas!, an appreciation by spaghetti western scholar Austin Fisher
- Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel archive
- Original trailers
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 184 min
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1 / 2:35:1
- Audio: Original Mono 1.0
- Language: Italian/English
