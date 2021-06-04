Django UHD 4k + Texas, Adios Blu-ray Limited Edition Box Set

View larger $59.95

The definitive spaghetti western – on 4K UHD for the very first time!

In this definitive spaghetti western, Franco Nero (Keoma, The Fifth Cord) gives a career-defining performance as Django, a mysterious loner who arrives at a mud-drenched ghost town on the Mexico-US border, ominously dragging a coffin behind him. After saving imperilled prostitute Maria (Loredana Nusciak), Django becomes embroiled in a brutal feud between a racist gang and a band of Mexican revolutionaries.

With Django, director Sergio Corbucci (The Great Silence) upped the ante for sadism and sensationalism in westerns, depicting machine-gun massacres, mud-fighting prostitutes and savage mutilations. A huge hit with international audiences, Django’s brand of bleak nihilism would be repeatedly emulated in a raft of unofficial sequels. The film is presented here in its 4K UHD Blu-ray debut, with a wealth of extras.

Also included is the bonus feature Texas, Adios on Blu-ray, which also stars Franco Nero, and was released as a sequel to Django in some countries.

Django ws the inspiration for the Oscar-Winning Quentin Tarantino movie Django Unchained.

This release marks the first time ever for the film on 4K UHD.

Special Features

2-Disc 4K UHD Blu-ray Limited Edition Contents

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation of Django, in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of Texas, Adios

Uncompressed Mono 1.0 PCM audio

Original English and Italians soundtracks

English subtitles for the Italian soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtracks

Six double-sided collector’s postcards

Double-sided fold-out poster

60-page perfect-bound book featuring writing by Howard Hughes and Roberto Curti, and original reviews

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sean Phillips

Disc 1 – Django [4K UHD Blu-ray]

Audio commentary by film critic, historian and theorist Stephen Prince

Django Never Dies, an interview with star Franco Nero

Cannibal of the Wild West, an interview with assistant director Ruggero Deodato

Sergio, My Husband, an interview with Sergio Corbucci’s wife Nori Corbucci

That’s My Life: Part 1, an archival interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti

A Rock ‘n’ Roll Scriptwriter, an archival interview with co-writer Piero Vivarelli

A Punch in the Face, an archival interview with stuntman and actor Gilberto Galimberti

Discovering Django, an appreciation by spaghetti westerns scholar Austin Fisher

An Introduction to Django by Alex Cox, an archival featurette with the acclaimed director

Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel archive

Original trailers

Disc 2 – Texas Adios [Blu-ray]

Audio commentary by spaghetti western experts C. Courtney Joyner and Henry C. Parke

The Sheriff is in Town, an interview with star Franco Nero

Jump into the West, an interview with co-star Alberto Dell’Acqua

That’s My Life: Part 2, an archival interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti

Hello Texas!, an appreciation by spaghetti western scholar Austin Fisher

Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel archive

Original trailers

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 184 min

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1 / 2:35:1

Audio: Original Mono 1.0

Language: Italian/English

