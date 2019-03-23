Share Page Support Us
Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) Helen Mirren Cover

View larger

$4.99

$2.99


1 in stock


comicSKU: 190323-77623-1
UPC: 761941297262
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Brian Cox | Bruce Willis  items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Spy Films
Studio: Wild Storm Comics
Original U.S. Release: October 15, 2010
Item Release Date: November 1, 2010
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) Helen Mirren Cover.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Cast: Brian Cox | Bruce Willis | Ernest Borgnine | Heidi von Palleske | Helen Mirren | John Malkovich | Karl Urban | Mary-Louise Parker | Morgan Freeman
Directors: Robert Schwentke
Project Name: Red

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Comics | Spy Films | Wild Storm Comics

