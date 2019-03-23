$4.99
$2.99
UPC: 761941297262
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Brian Cox | Bruce Willis items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Spy Films
Studio: Wild Storm Comics
Original U.S. Release: October 15, 2010
Item Release Date: November 1, 2010
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) Helen Mirren Cover.
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Cast: Brian Cox | Bruce Willis | Ernest Borgnine | Heidi von Palleske | Helen Mirren | John Malkovich | Karl Urban | Mary-Louise Parker | Morgan Freeman
Directors: Robert Schwentke
Project Name: Red
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Comics | Spy Films | Wild Storm Comics