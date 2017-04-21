Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet

VHS SKU: 170421-64584-1

UPC: 027616260932

Weight: 1.07 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: VHS

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Mystery | Romance | War

Studio: MGM

Original U.S. Release: January 23, 1943

Rating: PG

Details

This rare 50th Anniversary edition of the classic film Casablanca features a multi-page booklet with writing on the film, along with black & white and color photos. The item is in great condition, with minor wear from years of storage. The booklet is completely intact, with very slight creasing and bends.

Casablanca centers on Rick Blaine, a cynical world-weary ex-patriate who runs a nightclub in Casablanca, Morocco during the early stages of WWII. Despite the pressure he constantly receives from the local authorities, Rick’s cafe has become a kind of haven for refugees looking to get illicit letters that will help them escape to America. But when Ilsa, a former lover of Rick’s, and her husband, show up to his cafe one day, Rick faces a tough challenge which will bring up unforeseen complications, heartbreak and an extremely decision to make.

Specifications

Runtime: 103

Cast: Claude Rains | Conrad Veidt | Curt Bois | Dooley Wilson | Humphrey Bogart | Ingrid Bergman | John Qualen | Joy Page | Leonid Kinskey | Madeleine Lebeau | Paul Henreid | Peter Lorre | S.Z. Sakall | Sydney Greenstreet

Directors: Michael Curtiz

