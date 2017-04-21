Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet

Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
View larger
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet

$3.80

$2.90


1 in stock


VHSSKU: 170421-64584-1
UPC: 027616260932
Weight: 1.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: VHS
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Mystery | Romance | War
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: January 23, 1943
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This rare 50th Anniversary edition of the classic film Casablanca features a multi-page booklet with writing on the film, along with black & white and color photos. The item is in great condition, with minor wear from years of storage. The booklet is completely intact, with very slight creasing and bends.

Casablanca centers on Rick Blaine, a cynical world-weary ex-patriate who runs a nightclub in Casablanca, Morocco during the early stages of WWII. Despite the pressure he constantly receives from the local authorities, Rick’s cafe has become a kind of haven for refugees looking to get illicit letters that will help them escape to America. But when Ilsa, a former lover of Rick’s, and her husband, show up to his cafe one day, Rick faces a tough challenge which will bring up unforeseen complications, heartbreak and an extremely decision to make.

Specifications

  • Runtime: 103

Cast: Claude Rains | Conrad Veidt | Curt Bois | Dooley Wilson | Humphrey Bogart | Ingrid Bergman | John Qualen | Joy Page | Leonid Kinskey | Madeleine Lebeau | Paul Henreid | Peter Lorre | S.Z. Sakall | Sydney Greenstreet
Directors: Michael Curtiz

Related Items

Appleseed Collectible Film Image and Film Card 2004 Suncoast Media Play Shirow Masamune
SDCC 2008 Star Wars Clone Commander Blue Hard Plastic Mask
McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)
Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Collector’s Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with Rare Foldout Poster
Home Alone 25th Anniversary Collection
Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More
The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet
The Hunger Games Gale Hawthorne NECA Action Figure (2012) Liam Hemsworth
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
McFarlane Toys SportsPicks NBA 2-Pack Action Figures Shaquille O’Neal Lakers vs. Yao Ming Rockets (2004)

Categories

Adventure | Drama | MGM | Music | Mystery | Romance | Throwback Space | VHS | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *