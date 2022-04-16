Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Cheryl Ladd in Bikini Publicity Photo [210522-0001]

Cheryl Ladd in Bikini Publicity Photo [210522-0001]
View larger
$13.41
From: $11.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 211019-96566-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Cheryl Ladd in Bikini Publicity Photo [210522-0001]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2
SKU: 211019-96566-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Cheryl Ladd in Bikini Publicity Photo [210522-0001]

Actress, singer and author Cheryl Ladd – a former high school cheerleader from Huron, South Dakota – is best known for her role as Kris Munroe in the cult favorite ABC television private detective drama Charlie’s Angels, whose cast she joined during its 1977 second season to replace Farrah Fawcett-Majors. Ladd remained on the show until its final 1981 season. The actress is also known for playing Jillian Deline, wife of lead character Ed Deline (James Caan), in the television drama series Las Vegas, from 2003 until 2008. Her film roles include Purple Hearts (1984), Millennium (1989), Poison Ivy (1992), Permanent Midnight (1998), and Unforgettable (2017).

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Ronald Colman, Vilma Banky in Two Lovers Original 10×8 inch Publicity Press Photo [H14]
Dragon Ball Super Group Collage 22 x 34 inch Television Series Poster
Game Informer Magazine (Issue 213, January 2011) Tomb Raider: Lara Croft Reborn [86136]
Thief Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream Vinyl Special Edition
Battlestar Galactica: Season 4 Original Soundtrack from the SyFy Television Series 2-Disc Set
Daredevil Comic Marvel Comics (January 1981, No. 168) Greg Horn Elektra Cover Art [8836]
Daredevil Standing Above Gargoyle 22 x 34 inch Comic Book Poster
Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven with Manual (PS2, PlayStation 2, 2003) Activision [B57]
Batman Returns Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Movie (1992) 1st Printing
Hit and Run: Unrated / Dead Like Me: Life After Death 13×18 inch Double-Sided Movie Poster [I12]
Cheryl Ladd in Bikini Publicity Photo [210522-0001]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3SKU: 211019-96566-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Cheryl Ladd in Bikini Publicity Photo [210522-0001]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2SKU: 211019-96566-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New