Cheryl Ladd in Bikini Publicity Photo [210522-0001]

- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. We own the copyright to this image and own the original source negative. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Actress, singer and author Cheryl Ladd – a former high school cheerleader from Huron, South Dakota – is best known for her role as Kris Munroe in the cult favorite ABC television private detective drama Charlie’s Angels, whose cast she joined during its 1977 second season to replace Farrah Fawcett-Majors. Ladd remained on the show until its final 1981 season. The actress is also known for playing Jillian Deline, wife of lead character Ed Deline (James Caan), in the television drama series Las Vegas, from 2003 until 2008. Her film roles include Purple Hearts (1984), Millennium (1989), Poison Ivy (1992), Permanent Midnight (1998), and Unforgettable (2017).
Specifications
- Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
