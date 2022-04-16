Cheryl Ladd in Bikini Publicity Photo [210522-0001]

View larger $13.41

Actress, singer and author Cheryl Ladd – a former high school cheerleader from Huron, South Dakota – is best known for her role as Kris Munroe in the cult favorite ABC television private detective drama Charlie’s Angels, whose cast she joined during its 1977 second season to replace Farrah Fawcett-Majors. Ladd remained on the show until its final 1981 season. The actress is also known for playing Jillian Deline, wife of lead character Ed Deline (James Caan), in the television drama series Las Vegas, from 2003 until 2008. Her film roles include Purple Hearts (1984), Millennium (1989), Poison Ivy (1992), Permanent Midnight (1998), and Unforgettable (2017).

