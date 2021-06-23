Set of 3 Original 7×9 inch Publicity Press Photos – James Cagney, Rudolph Valentino, Humphrey Bogart [F91]

- Subject Humphrey Bogart | James Cagney | Rudolph Valentino
Set of 3 Original 7×9 inch Publicity Press Photos – James Cagney, Rudolph Valentino, Humphrey Bogart. These beautiful prints have a lithograph style, but I am not sure if they are actual lithographs.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
- Size: 7x9 in
