Set of 3 Original 7×9 inch Publicity Press Photos – James Cagney, Rudolph Valentino, Humphrey Bogart [F91]

$32.99
$24.97
1 in stock
SKU: 210624-87680
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 3 Original 7×9 inch Publicity Press Photos – James Cagney, Rudolph Valentino, Humphrey Bogart. These beautiful prints have a lithograph style, but I am not sure if they are actual lithographs.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 7x9 in
