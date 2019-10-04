Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 142, May 1964) Joe Kubert [9056]

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 142, May 1964) Joe Kubert [9056]
View larger

$25.00

$15.97


1 in stock


comicSKU: 191004-79298-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Joe Kubert  items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Drama | War
Studio: DC Entertainment
Item Release Date: May 1, 1964
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 142, May 1964) Joe Kubert.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Artists: Joe Kubert

Related Items

Fighting Stars Magazine (June 1978) Bob Barker, Engelbert Humperdinck, Richard Benjamin [8892]
Lone Wolf and Cub Criterion Collection
The Last of the Legions and Other Tales of Long Ago
Drawing SVA No #3 – The Sketchbooks of Robert Hagel (Spring 2000)
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (January 24, 2003) Special Double Issue Guide to 2003
The Mastermind of Mars and A Fighting Man of Mars (1973) Frank Frazetta cover art
Krull Blu-ray Edition
The Fast and the Furious Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Time Bomb Comic 1 of 3 by Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray (2011) [BK06]
Savage Tales Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 6, August 1986) [193112]

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Drama | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *