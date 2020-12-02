Share Page Support Us
George Carlin Class Clown: Recorded Live at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium Original 1972 Vinyl Edition [E79]

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201202-83544-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy
Studio: Little David
Details

George Carlin Class Clown: Recorded Live at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium Original 1972 Vinyl Edition.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: George Carlin

