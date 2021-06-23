Set of 7 Original Movie Publicity Press Photos [F90]

- Subject Elke Sommer | God's Little Acre | Jack Lord | Peggy Lee | Robert Ryan
Set of 7 Original Movie Publicity Press Photos. Six are 8×10 inches and One is 7×9.5 inches.
Featured include Peggy Lee, Elke Sommer, Jack Lord and Robert Ryan in God’s Little Acre, and many more.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 / 7x9.5 in
- Shows / Movies: God's Little Acre
- Genres: Drama | Film Noir
- Product Types: Originals