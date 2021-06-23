Share Page Support Us
Set of 7 Original Movie Publicity Press Photos [F90]

Set of 7 Original Movie Publicity Press Photos [F90]
SKU: 210623-87678-1
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 7 Original Movie Publicity Press Photos. Six are 8×10 inches and One is 7×9.5 inches.

Featured include Peggy Lee, Elke Sommer, Jack Lord and Robert Ryan in God’s Little Acre, and many more.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 / 7x9.5 in
