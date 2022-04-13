The Hollywood Reporter (November 7, 2013) Brett Ratner James Gianopulos Matt Lauer [T71]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (November 7, 2013) The redemption of Brett Ratner, two years after his Oscar debacle, the director shocks again. Hollywood Home 2013, the towns top designers unveil their best.
James Gianopulos strikes at Fox, the studio shake-up and what it means for Jeff Robinov. Why You hire Ronan Farrow, NBC news’ chief on MSNBC’s new host, the value of Matt Lauer and the future of Today.
