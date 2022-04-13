Share Page Support Us
The Hollywood Reporter (November 7, 2013) Brett Ratner James Gianopulos Matt Lauer

The Hollywood Reporter (November 7, 2013) Brett Ratner James Gianopulos Matt Lauer [T71]
$11.17
$9.97
mag
SKU: 220403-100238-1
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Hollywood Reporter (November 7, 2013) The redemption of Brett Ratner, two years after his Oscar debacle, the director shocks again. Hollywood Home 2013, the towns top designers unveil their best.
James Gianopulos strikes at Fox, the studio shake-up and what it means for Jeff Robinov. Why You hire Ronan Farrow, NBC news’ chief on MSNBC’s new host, the value of Matt Lauer and the future of Today.

