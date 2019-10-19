Prince Ultimate Collection: The Warner Bros. Years 2-CD Set (2006)

View larger $14.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Item Release Date: August 22, 2006

Prince Ultimate Collection 2-CD Set.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases in the case. See photos for details.

I Wanna Be Your Lover (Single Version) Uptown (Single Version) Controversy 1999 (Edit) Delirious (Edit) When Doves Cry I Would Die 4 U Purple Rain Sign ‘O’ the Times (Single Version) I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man Alphabet St. Diamonds and Pearls (Edit) Gett Off [Explicit] Money Don’t Matter 2 Night 7 Nothing Compares 2 U (feat. Rosie Gaines) [Live] My Name Is Prince (Single Version) [Explicit] Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix) Little Red Corvette (Dance Mix) Let’s Work (Dance Remix) Pop Life (Fresh Dance Mix) She’s Always in My Hair (12″ Version) Raspberry Beret (Extended 12″ Version) Kiss (Extended) U Got the Look (Long Look) Hot Thing (Extended Remix) Thieves in the Temple (Remix) Cream (N.P.G. Mix)

The artist who will forever be known as Prince-and could fittingly be known as “The Artist”-is one of the most brilliant, versatile and influential musical forces of his, or any, time. Prince took R&B and regally marched it into genre-blurring horizons previously unknown, fusing rock, funk, soul, psychedelia, pop, and singer-songwriter aesthetics into a sound that was mind-bending and booty-shaking. Sensual, literate, explosive, and groundbreaking, his artistry never stopped evolving and the hits and acclaim never stopped coming. His adventurous reinventions, bold experimentation, stellar instrumental and composing skills and genius for showmanship have placed him high in the pantheon of all-time superstars. “Unique” doesn’t begin to describe his royal powers, showcased herein on the first-ever two-disc compilation of his masterful Warner Bros. years.

Number of Discs: 2



Artists: Prince

