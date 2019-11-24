Share Page Support Us
The Heartbreak Kid 27 x 41 inch Original Movie Poster (1972) Charles Grodin, Cybill Shepherd [9353]

$21.99

$17.98


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inchSKU: 191124-79779-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Charles Grodin | Cybill Shepherd  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Comedy | Drama
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1972
Rating: PG
Details

The Heartbreak Kid 27 x 41 inch Original Movie Poster (1972) Charles Grodin, Cybill Shepherd.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 27x41 in

Cast: Audra Lindley | Charles Grodin | Cybill Shepherd | Eddie Albert | Jeannie Berlin
Directors: Elaine May
Project Name: The Heartbreak Kid

Categories

Comedy | Drama | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Twentieth Century Fox

