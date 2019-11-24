Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Swashbuckler 27 x 41 inch Original Movie Poster (1976) Robert Shaw, James Earl Jones [9366]

Swashbuckler 27 x 41 inch Original Movie Poster (1976) Robert Shaw, James Earl Jones [9366]
View larger

$23.99

$17.98


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inchSKU: 191124-79777-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Anjelica Huston | Geoffrey Holder | James Earl Jones | Robert Shaw  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Adventure
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: July 29, 1976
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Swashbuckler 27 x 41 inch Original Movie Poster (1976) Robert Shaw, James Earl Jones.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 27x41 in

Cast: Anjelica Huston | Beau Bridges | Geoffrey Holder | James Earl Jones | Peter Boyle | Robert Shaw
Directors: James Goldstone
Project Name: Swashbuckler

Related Items

Ian Fleming’s The Man With the Golden Gun Hardcover Edition
Flags of Our Fathers Press Kit
The Raid: Locked Up Graphic Novel (2019)
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
The Antidote Hardcover 1st Edition (2019)
Pulp Fiction Paperback-Style 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
AMC The Walking Dead Poster Collection – 40 Removable Posters Oversized 16 x 12 inches
The Filmgoer’s Companion Third Revised and Expanded Edition (1973) [193142]
Elstree 1976 – the documentary that celebrates the faces behind Star Wars
The Raid 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Joseph Trapanese

Categories

Action | Adventure | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Universal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *