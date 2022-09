View larger $4.39

Eagle Comic Book Issue No. 1 1986 Crystal Comics, Written by Jack Herman , Letters by Gary Fields. The Place is Crystal City and You can Get Killed here for no Reason at All. Richard Eagle, a vigilante whose detective skills are matched by his martial arts abilities and mystical/occult powers; introduction of Lord Kagami, a villain out to destroy Eagle. Eagle illustration by Neil D. Vokes and Rich Rankin

