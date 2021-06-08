Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Thor: The Dark World DVD Edition [U49]

Thor: The Dark World DVD Edition [U49]
View larger
$8.99
$6.99
See Options

1 in stock
DVD
SKU: 210608-87352-1
UPC: 786936839500
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

From the Studio that brought you the #1 Super Hero movie of all time, MARVEL’S THE AVENGERS, comes another must-own, epic blockbuster starring Chris Hemsworth as The Mighty Thor. Worlds collide when a powerful ancient enemy threatens to plunge the cosmos into eternal darkness. Now, reunited with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and forced to forge an alliance with his treacherous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor embarks on a perilous personal quest to save both Earth and Asgard from destruction.

Special Features

  • Exclusive Look at Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Take a first look at the new Captain America film in this featurette.
  • Deleted Scene
  • Digitally Mastered

Specifications

  • Runtime: 112
  • Region: 1
  • Language: English
Explore More...

Related Items

The World of Fantasy Films Hardcover Edition (1980)
You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)
Jackie Chan’s The Fearless Hyena James Tin Chuen Rare 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1979)
Ancient Aliens Music from the Hit Television Series
Graveyards of Honor Limited Edition 2 Movie Box Set with Kinji Fukasaku and Takashi Miike Versions
SEALED Star Wars 30th Anniversary Chewbacca USPS FDOI May 25, 2007 Los Angeles Cancellation
The Untouchables: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Series 22 x 34 Inch Large Format Poster
TokyoPop Choose Your Weapon Sampler (2004)
Empire Magazine UK May 2014, 25th Birthday Issue, Tom Cruise Cover
DVDSKU: 210608-87352-1
UPC: 786936839500
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.