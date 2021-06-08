Thor: The Dark World DVD Edition [U49]

- Cast: Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje | Alice Krige | Anthony Hopkins | Chris Hemsworth | Christopher Eccleston | Idris Elba | Jaimie Alexander | Kat Dennings | Natalie Portman | Ray Stevenson | Rene Russo | Stellan Skarsgard | Tadanobu Asano | Tom Hiddleston | Zachary Levi
- Directors: Alan Taylor
- Project Name Thor: The Dark World
- Characters Thor
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: DVD
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Studios: Marvel Studios
- Original Release Date: November 8, 2013
- Product Release Date: February 25, 2014
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje | Anthony Hopkins | Chris Hemsworth | Idris Elba | Jaimie Alexander | Natalie Portman | Ray Stevenson | Rene Russo | Stellan Skarsgard | Tom Hiddleston | Zachary Levi
From the Studio that brought you the #1 Super Hero movie of all time, MARVEL’S THE AVENGERS, comes another must-own, epic blockbuster starring Chris Hemsworth as The Mighty Thor. Worlds collide when a powerful ancient enemy threatens to plunge the cosmos into eternal darkness. Now, reunited with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and forced to forge an alliance with his treacherous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor embarks on a perilous personal quest to save both Earth and Asgard from destruction.
Special Features
- Exclusive Look at Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Take a first look at the new Captain America film in this featurette.
- Deleted Scene
- Digitally Mastered
Specifications
- Runtime: 112
- Region: 1
- Language: English
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje | Alan Taylor | Alice Krige | Anthony Hopkins | Chris Hemsworth | Christopher Eccleston | Idris Elba | Jaimie Alexander | Kat Dennings | Natalie Portman | Ray Stevenson | Rene Russo | Stellan Skarsgard | Tadanobu Asano | Tom Hiddleston | Zachary Levi
- Characters: Thor
- Shows / Movies: Thor: The Dark World
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: Marvel Studios
- Product Types: DVD | Movies & TV