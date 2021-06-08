Superman: Doomsday DVD Edition [U46]

- Cast: Adam Baldwin | Adam Wylie | Anne Heche | Chris Cox | Cree Summer | James Marsters | John DiMaggio | Ray Wise | Swoosie Kurtz | Tom Kenny
- Directors: Bruce Timm | Lauren Montgomery
- Characters Superman
- Project Name Superman Doomsday
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
- Formats: DVD
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teenage
- Studios: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
- Product Release Date: September 18, 2007
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Superman
In an epic tale of sacrifice, Superman battles the an intergalactic serial killer in a superpowered Armageddon–Superman: Doomsday. After Superman makes the ultimate sacrifice to save Metropolis by giving his life to defeat the foe, those who loved him the most mourn their fallen hero and friend. But a world without Superman proves to be short-lived when the Man of Steel mysteriously returns. Or does he?
Special Features
- Comprehensive Documentary Requiem and Rebirth: Superman Lives, about how the DC Comics Team decided Superman's fate
- Commentary by Producer Bruce Timm, Writer Duane Capizzi, Voice Director Andrea Romano, and Executive Producer Gregory Noveck
- Exclusive Sneak Peek at DC Universe's Justice League: The New Frontier
- Behind the Voice Featurette
- Superman's Last Stand Challenge
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 75 min
- Language: English
- Region: 1
- Subtitles: English
