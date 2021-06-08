Share Page Support Us
Superman: Doomsday DVD Edition [U46]

Superman: Doomsday DVD Edition [U46]
$7.99
$5.99
1 in stock
DVD
SKU: 210608-87350-1
UPC: 085391108313
Part No: 110831
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

In an epic tale of sacrifice, Superman battles the an intergalactic serial killer in a superpowered Armageddon–Superman: Doomsday. After Superman makes the ultimate sacrifice to save Metropolis by giving his life to defeat the foe, those who loved him the most mourn their fallen hero and friend. But a world without Superman proves to be short-lived when the Man of Steel mysteriously returns. Or does he?

Special Features

  • Comprehensive Documentary Requiem and Rebirth: Superman Lives, about how the DC Comics Team decided Superman's fate
  • Commentary by Producer Bruce Timm, Writer Duane Capizzi, Voice Director Andrea Romano, and Executive Producer Gregory Noveck
  • Exclusive Sneak Peek at DC Universe's Justice League: The New Frontier
  • Behind the Voice Featurette
  • Superman's Last Stand Challenge

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 75 min
  • Language: English
  • Region: 1
  • Subtitles: English
