Megamind Music from the Motion Picture by Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

$18.98
$15.77
UPC: 780163419924
Part No: LKS341992
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Action | Animation | Ben Stiller | Brad Pitt | Comedy | Science Fiction items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Animation | Comedy | Science Fiction
Studio: Dreamworks | Lakeshore Records
Original U.S. Release: November 5, 2010
Item Release Date: November 2, 2010
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In director Tom McGrath’s Megamind, the supervillain Megamind finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man. But without a hero, he loses all purpose and must find new meaning to his life.
Playlists
- Giant Blue Head
Tightenville (Hal's Theme)
Bad to the Bone
Stars and Tights
Crab Nuggets
A Little Less Conversation (Junkie XL Remix)
Mel-On-Cholly
Ollo
Roxanne (Love Theme)
Alone Again Naturally
Drama Queen
Rejection in the Rain
Lovin' You
Black Mamba
Game Over
I'm the Bad Guy
Evil Lair
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Ben Stiller | Brad Pitt | Christopher Knights | David Cross | J.K. Simmons | Jessica Schulte | Jonah Hill | Justin Theroux | Tina Fey | Tom McGrath | Will Ferrell
Directors: Tom McGrath
Project Name: Megamind
Composers: Hans Zimmer | Lorne Balfe
Contributors: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Related Items
Categories
Action | Animation | CD | Comedy | Dreamworks | Featured | Lakeshore Records | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction