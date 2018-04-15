Twitter
Megamind Music from the Motion Picture by Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

$18.98

$15.77


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180415-72541-1
UPC: 780163419924
Part No: LKS341992
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Ben Stiller | Brad Pitt
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Animation | Comedy | Science Fiction
Studio: Dreamworks | Lakeshore Records
Original U.S. Release: November 5, 2010
Item Release Date: November 2, 2010
Rating: PG
Details

In director Tom McGrath’s Megamind, the supervillain Megamind finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man. But without a hero, he loses all purpose and must find new meaning to his life.

Playlists

  • Giant Blue Head
    Tightenville (Hal's Theme)
    Bad to the Bone
    Stars and Tights
    Crab Nuggets
    A Little Less Conversation (Junkie XL Remix)
    Mel-On-Cholly
    Ollo
    Roxanne (Love Theme)
    Alone Again Naturally
    Drama Queen
    Rejection in the Rain
    Lovin' You
    Black Mamba
    Game Over
    I'm the Bad Guy
    Evil Lair

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Stiller | Brad Pitt | Christopher Knights | David Cross | J.K. Simmons | Jessica Schulte | Jonah Hill | Justin Theroux | Tina Fey | Tom McGrath | Will Ferrell
Directors: Tom McGrath
Project Name: Megamind
Composers: Hans Zimmer | Lorne Balfe
Contributors: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg

