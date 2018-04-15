Megamind Music from the Motion Picture by Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

View larger $18.98 $15.77 - Select Qty - 1

In director Tom McGrath’s Megamind, the supervillain Megamind finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man. But without a hero, he loses all purpose and must find new meaning to his life.

Giant Blue Head

Tightenville (Hal's Theme)

Bad to the Bone

Stars and Tights

Crab Nuggets

A Little Less Conversation (Junkie XL Remix)

Mel-On-Cholly

Ollo

Roxanne (Love Theme)

Alone Again Naturally

Drama Queen

Rejection in the Rain

Lovin' You

Black Mamba

Game Over

I'm the Bad Guy

Evil Lair

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Stiller | Brad Pitt | Christopher Knights | David Cross | J.K. Simmons | Jessica Schulte | Jonah Hill | Justin Theroux | Tina Fey | Tom McGrath | Will Ferrell

Directors: Tom McGrath

Project Name: Megamind

Composers: Hans Zimmer | Lorne Balfe

Contributors: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg

