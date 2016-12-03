Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016

View larger Currently Unavailable1 5CCCC 5

Features exclusive and previously unreleased tracks by Maynard Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle) a collaboration with Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) and Wes Borland (Limp Bizkit) and David Bowie. This translucent blue vinyl edition was released as a Black Friday Record Store Day (RSD) exclusive.

The film Underworld centers on vampire Selene (Kate Beckinsale), a beautiful warrior that is entrenched in a war between the vampire and werewolf races. Although she is aligned with the vampires, she falls in love with Michael (Scott Speedman), a human who is sought by werewolves (lycans) for unknown reasons.

Translucent blue vinyl 2-disc set

Numbered limited edition of 1,000

Cast: Bill Nighy | Erwin Leder | Kate Beckinsale | Kevin Grevioux | Michael Sheen | Scott Speedman | Shane Brolly

Directors: Len Wiseman

