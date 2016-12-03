Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016

UPC: 760137884910
Weight: 1.5 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Music
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Fantasy | Horror
Studio: PAP
Item Release Date: November 25, 2016
Details
Features exclusive and previously unreleased tracks by Maynard Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle) a collaboration with Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) and Wes Borland (Limp Bizkit) and David Bowie. This translucent blue vinyl edition was released as a Black Friday Record Store Day (RSD) exclusive.
The film Underworld centers on vampire Selene (Kate Beckinsale), a beautiful warrior that is entrenched in a war between the vampire and werewolf races. Although she is aligned with the vampires, she falls in love with Michael (Scott Speedman), a human who is sought by werewolves (lycans) for unknown reasons.
Special Features
- Translucent blue vinyl 2-disc set
- Numbered limited edition of 1,000
Playlists
- 1 Awakening by: Danny Lohner | Josh Freese | Richard Patrick | The Damning Well | Wes Borland
- 2 REV 22:20 by: Puscifer
- 3 Throwing Punches by: Page Hamilton
- 4 Rocket Collecting by: Mila
- 5 Bring Me The Disco King (Loner Mix) by: David Bowie | John Frusciante | Maynard James Keenan
- 6 Now I Know by: Renholder
- 7 Optimissed by: Skinny Puppy
- 8 Down in the Lab by: Renholder
- 9 Judith (Renholder Mix) by: A Perfect Circle
- 10 Suicide Note by: Johnette Napolitano
- 11 Baby's First Coffin by: Dillinger Escape Plan
- 12 Hover (Quiet Mix) by: Trust Company
- 13 Falling Through The Sky by: Renholder
- 14 Weak and Powerless (Tilling My Grave Mix) by: A Perfect Circle
- 15 Worms of the Earth by: Finch
- 16 From a Shell by: Lisa Germano
- 17 Death Dealer's Descent by: Renholder
- 18 On The Lash by: The Icarus Line
- 19 All of This Past by: Sarah Bettens
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Bill Nighy | Erwin Leder | Kate Beckinsale | Kevin Grevioux | Michael Sheen | Scott Speedman | Shane Brolly
Directors: Len Wiseman