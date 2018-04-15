Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Hookah Panda 24 x 36 inch Art Poster

Hookah Panda 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
View larger

$12.99

$8.97


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 180414-72498-1
Part No: 51765
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Fantasy | Mystery
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This beautiful large format poster of a panda smoking a colorful hookah was created by artist Marc Allante.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Artists: Marc Allante

Related Items

Independence Day 20th Anniversary 2-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Alien Attacker Statue + Concept Art Booklet
Batman The Animated Series Batmobile with Bendable Batman and Robin Figures Vehicle
Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Also Features Music from Escape from the Planet of the Apes)
New Art Fantastix #1 Lorenzo Sperlonga Dirty Works
Blade Runner Music Composed by Vangelis 25th Anniversary
Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie Hardcover Slipcase Edition
Deliverance – Original Movie Tie-In Paperback (1972)
Godzilla: The Complete Animated Series DVD Set
Batman: Gotham Knight Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie
McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Art & Creativity | Fantasy | Featured | Mystery | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *