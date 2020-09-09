Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Original Video Game Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition

$43.99
$39.97
Part No: MOND-185
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Konami | Mondo
Item Release Date: September 27, 2019
Details
Presenting the premiere vinyl pressing of the soundtrack to Konami’s 1998 espionage masterpiece: METAL GEAR SOLID.
The idea of the cinematic game may seem common today, but it was nascent in the 90’s – and when Hideo Kojima and his team developed Snake’s first three dimensional mission they took full advantage of the medium, crafting a soundtrack as epic in scope as the story itself. The iconic main theme is full of unexpected worldly flourishes including latin rhythms. The rest of the score is filled with echoing, pulsing percussion, brooding choruses, bright synth melodies. It’s truly one of a kind, while fitting perfectly side-by-side with other legendary Playstation titles of the era like Final Fantasy 7, and Silent Hill in their scope and genre blending influences.
Special Features
- Pressed on 2x 180 Gram Black Vinyl
- Featuring the original song “The Best Is Yet To Come" by Rika Muranaka
- Original artwork by Randy Ortiz
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Creators: Hideo Kojima
Contributors: Rika Muranaka
