Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 3-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition

Original U.S. Release: February 16, 2018

Rating: PG-13

Details

Presenting the Academy Award Winning complete score to Marvel Studios’ 2018 film Black Panther.

Composed by Ludwig Göransson (Creed, Venom, The Mandalorian), the score to BLACK PANTHER is unlike any other piece of music composed for a superhero film. Göransson’s commitment to authenticity stands out in every note, combining traditional African instruments and vocal performances from legendary performers such as a Baaba Maal, with a Hollywood symphony, for a one-of-a-kind sonic experience.

Housed in a tri-fold Silver Foil jacket. Liner notes by Ludwig Göransson. Pressed on 3X 180 Gram Black vinyl.

Special Features

Black Panther Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Music Composed by Ludwig Göransson

Housed in a tri-fold Silver Foil jacket

Liner notes by Ludwig Göransson

Pressed on 3X 180 Gram Black vinyl

Artwork by Martin Ansin

Playlists

Disc One

Wakanda Origins

Royal Talon Fighter

Wakanda

Warrior Falls

The Jabari

Waterfall Fight

Ancestral Plane

Killmonger

Phambili

Casino Brawl

Busan Car Chase

Disc Two

Questioning Klaue

Outsider

Is This Wakanda?

Killmonger’s Challenge

Killmonger vs T’Challa

Loyal to the Throne

Killmonger’s Dream

Burn It All

Entering Jabariland

Wake Up T’Challa

Disc Three

The Great Mound Battle

Glory to Bast

The Jabari Pt II

A King’s Sunset

A New Day

Spaceship Bugatti

United Nations / End Titles

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan

Directors: Ryan Coogler

Project Name: Black Panther (2018)

Composers: Ludwig Göransson

