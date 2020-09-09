Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 3-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition

$58.99
$53.97
Part No: MOND-189
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: February 16, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Details
Presenting the Academy Award Winning complete score to Marvel Studios’ 2018 film Black Panther.
Composed by Ludwig Göransson (Creed, Venom, The Mandalorian), the score to BLACK PANTHER is unlike any other piece of music composed for a superhero film. Göransson’s commitment to authenticity stands out in every note, combining traditional African instruments and vocal performances from legendary performers such as a Baaba Maal, with a Hollywood symphony, for a one-of-a-kind sonic experience.
Housed in a tri-fold Silver Foil jacket. Liner notes by Ludwig Göransson. Pressed on 3X 180 Gram Black vinyl.
Special Features
- Black Panther Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- Music Composed by Ludwig Göransson
- Housed in a tri-fold Silver Foil jacket
- Liner notes by Ludwig Göransson
- Pressed on 3X 180 Gram Black vinyl
- Artwork by Martin Ansin
Playlists
- Disc One
- Wakanda Origins
Royal Talon Fighter
Wakanda
Warrior Falls
The Jabari
Waterfall Fight
Ancestral Plane
Killmonger
Phambili
Casino Brawl
Busan Car Chase
- Disc Two
- Questioning Klaue
Outsider
Is This Wakanda?
Killmonger’s Challenge
Killmonger vs T’Challa
Loyal to the Throne
Killmonger’s Dream
Burn It All
Entering Jabariland
Wake Up T’Challa
- Disc Three
- The Great Mound Battle
Glory to Bast
The Jabari Pt II
A King’s Sunset
A New Day
Spaceship Bugatti
United Nations / End Titles
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan
Directors: Ryan Coogler
Project Name: Black Panther (2018)
Composers: Ludwig Göransson
