Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 3-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition

View larger
$58.99

$53.97


7 in stock


Details

Presenting the Academy Award Winning complete score to Marvel Studios’ 2018 film Black Panther.

Composed by Ludwig Göransson (Creed, Venom, The Mandalorian), the score to BLACK PANTHER is unlike any other piece of music composed for a superhero film. Göransson’s commitment to authenticity stands out in every note, combining traditional African instruments and vocal performances from legendary performers such as a Baaba Maal, with a Hollywood symphony, for a one-of-a-kind sonic experience.

Housed in a tri-fold Silver Foil jacket. Liner notes by Ludwig Göransson. Pressed on 3X 180 Gram Black vinyl.

Special Features

  • Black Panther Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
  • Music Composed by Ludwig Göransson
  • Housed in a tri-fold Silver Foil jacket
  • Liner notes by Ludwig Göransson
  • Pressed on 3X 180 Gram Black vinyl
  • Artwork by Martin Ansin

Playlists

  • Disc One
  • Wakanda Origins
    Royal Talon Fighter
    Wakanda
    Warrior Falls
    The Jabari
    Waterfall Fight
    Ancestral Plane
    Killmonger
    Phambili
    Casino Brawl
    Busan Car Chase
  • Disc Two
  • Questioning Klaue
    Outsider
    Is This Wakanda?
    Killmonger’s Challenge
    Killmonger vs T’Challa
    Loyal to the Throne
    Killmonger’s Dream
    Burn It All
    Entering Jabariland
    Wake Up T’Challa
  • Disc Three
  • The Great Mound Battle
    Glory to Bast
    The Jabari Pt II
    A King’s Sunset
    A New Day
    Spaceship Bugatti
    United Nations / End Titles

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan
Directors: Ryan Coogler
Project Name: Black Panther (2018)
Composers: Ludwig Göransson

