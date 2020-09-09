Dracula + The Curse of Frankenstein Record Store Day 2020 Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition

View larger $43.99 $38.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

World Premiere Recordings of the Complete Scores from Two Classic Hammer Films of the 1950s.

THE CURSE OF FRANKENSTEIN starred Peter Cushing as Baron Victor Frankenstein and Christopher Lee as The Creature. This outstanding 1957 horror film began a whole series of films starring these two great icons of terror and was one of the best movies from Hammer Productions.

DRACULA, made in 1958, also starred Peter Cushing (as Doctor Van Helsing) and Christopher Lee (as Count Dracula). It is difficult to overestimate the significance of DRACULA as it set the tone for Hammer’s movie output over the next two decades when British horror films were among the most admired and popular films.

DRACULA created international stars out of Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. The music for both these films was composed by James Bernard, who created music for many more classic Hammer films including: SHE; THE QUATERMASS XPERIMENT; THE DAMNED; DRACULA: PRINCE OF DARKNESS; THE DEVIL RIDES OUT; TASTE THE BLOOD OF DRACULA; and THE LEGEND OF THE 7 GOLDEN VAMPIRES.

Special Features

Record Store Day EU/UK 2020 Exclusive Release

2xLP pressed on RED & GREEN colored vinyl

Housed in a gatefold sleeve

Playlists

Dracula

Main Title from Dracula

Arrival at Castle Dracula

Plan Revealed/ Plea for Help/ Dracula's Rage

The Mausoleum/ Harker Stakes the Bride/ Empty Casket

The Diary/ Van Helsing Finds Harker

Sleep Well/ Dracula Seduces Lucy

Lucy's Second Encounter/ Garlic Flowers

Aunt Lucy/ Lucy is Released

Mina Ensnared/ It Was There

Allergic Reaction/ Mina's Submission

Bloodstained Mina/ The Cellar

The Final Battle

Rhapsody for Lucy (Lucie)

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Curse of Frankenstein

Main Title from The Curse of Frankenstein

A Brilliant Intellect/ It's Alive

The Gibbet

An Offer of Help/ Goodnight Professor/ The Professor's Brain

The Creature/ He's Gone

The Creature and the Blind Man/ You Shoot Well/ I'll Give You Life Again

Justine's Fate

Get Up/ Final Confrontation/ The Guillotine

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Christopher Lee | Hazel Court | Michael Gough | Peter Cushing | Robert Urquhart

Directors: Terence Fisher

Project Name: Horror of Dracula | The Curse of Frankenstein

Composers: James Bernard

