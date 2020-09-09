Dracula + The Curse of Frankenstein Record Store Day 2020 Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition

$43.99
Details
World Premiere Recordings of the Complete Scores from Two Classic Hammer Films of the 1950s.
THE CURSE OF FRANKENSTEIN starred Peter Cushing as Baron Victor Frankenstein and Christopher Lee as The Creature. This outstanding 1957 horror film began a whole series of films starring these two great icons of terror and was one of the best movies from Hammer Productions.
DRACULA, made in 1958, also starred Peter Cushing (as Doctor Van Helsing) and Christopher Lee (as Count Dracula). It is difficult to overestimate the significance of DRACULA as it set the tone for Hammer’s movie output over the next two decades when British horror films were among the most admired and popular films.
DRACULA created international stars out of Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. The music for both these films was composed by James Bernard, who created music for many more classic Hammer films including: SHE; THE QUATERMASS XPERIMENT; THE DAMNED; DRACULA: PRINCE OF DARKNESS; THE DEVIL RIDES OUT; TASTE THE BLOOD OF DRACULA; and THE LEGEND OF THE 7 GOLDEN VAMPIRES.
Special Features
- Record Store Day EU/UK 2020 Exclusive Release
- 2xLP pressed on RED & GREEN colored vinyl
- Housed in a gatefold sleeve
Playlists
- Dracula
- Main Title from Dracula
Arrival at Castle Dracula
Plan Revealed/ Plea for Help/ Dracula's Rage
The Mausoleum/ Harker Stakes the Bride/ Empty Casket
The Diary/ Van Helsing Finds Harker
Sleep Well/ Dracula Seduces Lucy
Lucy's Second Encounter/ Garlic Flowers
Aunt Lucy/ Lucy is Released
Mina Ensnared/ It Was There
Allergic Reaction/ Mina's Submission
Bloodstained Mina/ The Cellar
The Final Battle
Rhapsody for Lucy (Lucie)
- The Curse of Frankenstein
- The Curse of Frankenstein
Main Title from The Curse of Frankenstein
A Brilliant Intellect/ It's Alive
The Gibbet
An Offer of Help/ Goodnight Professor/ The Professor's Brain
The Creature/ He's Gone
The Creature and the Blind Man/ You Shoot Well/ I'll Give You Life Again
Justine's Fate
Get Up/ Final Confrontation/ The Guillotine
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Christopher Lee | Hazel Court | Michael Gough | Peter Cushing | Robert Urquhart
Directors: Terence Fisher
Project Name: Horror of Dracula | The Curse of Frankenstein
Composers: James Bernard
