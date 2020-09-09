Share Page Support Us
Dracula + The Curse of Frankenstein Record Store Day 2020 Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition

Dracula + The Curse of Frankenstein Record Store Day 2020 Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition
Dracula + The Curse of Frankenstein Record Store Day 2020 Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition
Dracula + The Curse of Frankenstein Record Store Day 2020 Limited 2-Disc Vinyl Edition

$43.99

$38.97


1 in stock


Details

World Premiere Recordings of the Complete Scores from Two Classic Hammer Films of the 1950s.

THE CURSE OF FRANKENSTEIN starred Peter Cushing as Baron Victor Frankenstein and Christopher Lee as The Creature. This outstanding 1957 horror film began a whole series of films starring these two great icons of terror and was one of the best movies from Hammer Productions.

DRACULA, made in 1958, also starred Peter Cushing (as Doctor Van Helsing) and Christopher Lee (as Count Dracula). It is difficult to overestimate the significance of DRACULA as it set the tone for Hammer’s movie output over the next two decades when British horror films were among the most admired and popular films.

DRACULA created international stars out of Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. The music for both these films was composed by James Bernard, who created music for many more classic Hammer films including: SHE; THE QUATERMASS XPERIMENT; THE DAMNED; DRACULA: PRINCE OF DARKNESS; THE DEVIL RIDES OUT; TASTE THE BLOOD OF DRACULA; and THE LEGEND OF THE 7 GOLDEN VAMPIRES.

Special Features

  • Record Store Day EU/UK 2020 Exclusive Release
  • 2xLP pressed on RED & GREEN colored vinyl
  • Housed in a gatefold sleeve

Playlists

  • Dracula
  • Main Title from Dracula
    Arrival at Castle Dracula
    Plan Revealed/ Plea for Help/ Dracula's Rage
    The Mausoleum/ Harker Stakes the Bride/ Empty Casket
    The Diary/ Van Helsing Finds Harker
    Sleep Well/ Dracula Seduces Lucy
    Lucy's Second Encounter/ Garlic Flowers
    Aunt Lucy/ Lucy is Released
    Mina Ensnared/ It Was There
    Allergic Reaction/ Mina's Submission
    Bloodstained Mina/ The Cellar
    The Final Battle
    Rhapsody for Lucy (Lucie)
  • The Curse of Frankenstein
  • The Curse of Frankenstein
    Main Title from The Curse of Frankenstein
    A Brilliant Intellect/ It's Alive
    The Gibbet
    An Offer of Help/ Goodnight Professor/ The Professor's Brain
    The Creature/ He's Gone
    The Creature and the Blind Man/ You Shoot Well/ I'll Give You Life Again
    Justine's Fate
    Get Up/ Final Confrontation/ The Guillotine

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Christopher Lee | Hazel Court | Michael Gough | Peter Cushing | Robert Urquhart
Directors: Terence Fisher
Project Name: Horror of Dracula | The Curse of Frankenstein
Composers: James Bernard

