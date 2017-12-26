Twitter
Batman (1996) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed by Nelson Riddle

Details

La-La Land Records, 20th Century Fox and Fox music proudly present the 50th Anniversary re-issue of our previously sold-out release of Nelson Riddle’s original motion picture score to the 1966 Twentieth Century Fox feature film Batman: The Movie, starring Adam West, Burt Ward, and Lee Meriwether and directed by Leslie H. Martinson. Mr. Riddle’s propulsive, jazzy score exemplifies the classic 60’s incarnation of the beloved Batman icon and is the perfect compliment to the film’s campy excitement. NOTE: While the program and master of this release is identical to our 2010 edition, this reissue features all-new exclusive liner notes by John Takis and eye-poppingly Bat-tastic art design by Jim Titus.

Playlists

  • Acknowledgment/Main Title
    Batmobile To Airport
    A Good Job
    Roger Wilco
    Just Ring/Yo Ho, Sir/Let's Find Out
    Tricky Buoy
    Torpedoes
    Holy Polaris
    Kitka
    Dark Eyes
    Plaisir D'amour
    Bruce And Kitka
    Shades Of Smolensic
    Jet Umbrellas
    Filthy Criminals
    Chamber 17
    Credulous Creatures/Fine Finkish Friends
    Dehydrated
    Stand Clear
    Flee For Your Life
    False Feathers/Swallow This Pill
    My Very Paradise
    The Grotto/A Stitch In Time
    Emergency Operation
    Small Craft
    Attack
    Take It In Tow
    Vials
    End Title
    Again
    Submarine Battle (Edited Music)
    Batman Theme

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Cesar Romero | Frank Gorshin | Gil Perkins | Lee Meriwether | Madge Blake | Milton Frome | Neil Hamilton | Nelson Riddle | Reginald Denny | Stafford Repp
Directors: Leslie H. Martinson
Project Name: Batman: The Movie (1966)
Characters: Batman | Robin | The Joker | The Penguin | The Riddler

