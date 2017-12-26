Batman (1996) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed by Nelson Riddle

View larger $16.98 $13.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: July 30, 1966

Item Release Date: January 20, 2017

La-La Land Records, 20th Century Fox and Fox music proudly present the 50th Anniversary re-issue of our previously sold-out release of Nelson Riddle’s original motion picture score to the 1966 Twentieth Century Fox feature film Batman: The Movie, starring Adam West, Burt Ward, and Lee Meriwether and directed by Leslie H. Martinson. Mr. Riddle’s propulsive, jazzy score exemplifies the classic 60’s incarnation of the beloved Batman icon and is the perfect compliment to the film’s campy excitement. NOTE: While the program and master of this release is identical to our 2010 edition, this reissue features all-new exclusive liner notes by John Takis and eye-poppingly Bat-tastic art design by Jim Titus.

Acknowledgment/Main Title

Batmobile To Airport

A Good Job

Roger Wilco

Just Ring/Yo Ho, Sir/Let's Find Out

Tricky Buoy

Torpedoes

Holy Polaris

Kitka

Dark Eyes

Plaisir D'amour

Bruce And Kitka

Shades Of Smolensic

Jet Umbrellas

Filthy Criminals

Chamber 17

Credulous Creatures/Fine Finkish Friends

Dehydrated

Stand Clear

Flee For Your Life

False Feathers/Swallow This Pill

My Very Paradise

The Grotto/A Stitch In Time

Emergency Operation

Small Craft

Attack

Take It In Tow

Vials

End Title

Again

Submarine Battle (Edited Music)

Batman Theme

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Cesar Romero | Frank Gorshin | Gil Perkins | Lee Meriwether | Madge Blake | Milton Frome | Neil Hamilton | Nelson Riddle | Reginald Denny | Stafford Repp

Directors: Leslie H. Martinson

Project Name: Batman: The Movie (1966)

Characters: Batman | Robin | The Joker | The Penguin | The Riddler

