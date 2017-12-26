Batman (1996) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed by Nelson Riddle

$16.98
$13.98
UPC: 826924141427
Part No: LLLCD1414
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: July 30, 1966
Item Release Date: January 20, 2017
Details
La-La Land Records, 20th Century Fox and Fox music proudly present the 50th Anniversary re-issue of our previously sold-out release of Nelson Riddle’s original motion picture score to the 1966 Twentieth Century Fox feature film Batman: The Movie, starring Adam West, Burt Ward, and Lee Meriwether and directed by Leslie H. Martinson. Mr. Riddle’s propulsive, jazzy score exemplifies the classic 60’s incarnation of the beloved Batman icon and is the perfect compliment to the film’s campy excitement. NOTE: While the program and master of this release is identical to our 2010 edition, this reissue features all-new exclusive liner notes by John Takis and eye-poppingly Bat-tastic art design by Jim Titus.
Playlists
- Acknowledgment/Main Title
Batmobile To Airport
A Good Job
Roger Wilco
Just Ring/Yo Ho, Sir/Let's Find Out
Tricky Buoy
Torpedoes
Holy Polaris
Kitka
Dark Eyes
Plaisir D'amour
Bruce And Kitka
Shades Of Smolensic
Jet Umbrellas
Filthy Criminals
Chamber 17
Credulous Creatures/Fine Finkish Friends
Dehydrated
Stand Clear
Flee For Your Life
False Feathers/Swallow This Pill
My Very Paradise
The Grotto/A Stitch In Time
Emergency Operation
Small Craft
Attack
Take It In Tow
Vials
End Title
Again
Submarine Battle (Edited Music)
Batman Theme
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Cesar Romero | Frank Gorshin | Gil Perkins | Lee Meriwether | Madge Blake | Milton Frome | Neil Hamilton | Nelson Riddle | Reginald Denny | Stafford Repp
Directors: Leslie H. Martinson
Project Name: Batman: The Movie (1966)
Characters: Batman | Robin | The Joker | The Penguin | The Riddler
