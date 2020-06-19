The Landlord Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1970) The Staples Singers

$34.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
The Landlord Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1970) Al Kooper, The Staples Singers, Lorraine Ellison. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Beau Bridges | Diana Sands | Lee Grant | Louis Gossett Jr. | Marki Bey | Pearl Bailey | Robert Klein | Walter Brooke
Directors: Hal Ashby
Project Name: The Landlord
Contributors: Al Kooper | Lorraine Ellison | The Staples Singers
