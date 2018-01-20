The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)

$14.99
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Drama | History
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: June 28, 2000
Rating: R
Details
Mel Gibson stars as Benjamin Martin, a courageous and heroic South Carolina farmer who reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War to avenge a British colonel’s brutal and senseless act against his family. Facing off in a climactic battle against the Green Dragoons, the most deadly branch of the British fighting forces led by General Cornwallis (Tom Wilkinson) and Colonel Tavington (Jason Isaacs), the peace-loving American must draw on his patriotic fervor and the skills of his son and fellow soldier, Gabriel (Heath Ledger), to help bring about the birth of a nation.
This item is in great shape, with slight signs of wear from storage on the case. The disc is in great shape.
Special Features
- Digitally Mastered Audio and Video
- Widescreen Presentation
- Commentary by Director Roland Emmerich and Producer Dean Devlin
- Visual Effects Interactive Featurette
- The Art of War - Battlefield Featurette
- The True Patriots Featurette
- Conceptual Art to Film Comparison
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Filmmakers
- Photo Galleries
- DVD-Rom Weblink
- Trailers
- Talent Files
- Interactive Menus with Animation
- Production Notes
- Scene Selections with Motion Images
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
Cast: Chris Cooper | Heath Ledger | Jason Isaacs | Joely Richardson | Lisa Brenner | Mel Gibson | Rene Auberjonois | Tchéky Karyo | Tom Wilkinson
Directors: Roland Emmerich
Project Name: The Patriot
