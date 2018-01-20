Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)

The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
View larger
The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)

$14.99

$5.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180118-69745-1
UPC: 043396057319
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Mel Gibson  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Drama | History
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: June 28, 2000
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Mel Gibson stars as Benjamin Martin, a courageous and heroic South Carolina farmer who reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War to avenge a British colonel’s brutal and senseless act against his family. Facing off in a climactic battle against the Green Dragoons, the most deadly branch of the British fighting forces led by General Cornwallis (Tom Wilkinson) and Colonel Tavington (Jason Isaacs), the peace-loving American must draw on his patriotic fervor and the skills of his son and fellow soldier, Gabriel (Heath Ledger), to help bring about the birth of a nation.

This item is in great shape, with slight signs of wear from storage on the case. The disc is in great shape.

Special Features

  • Digitally Mastered Audio and Video
  • Widescreen Presentation
  • Commentary by Director Roland Emmerich and Producer Dean Devlin
  • Visual Effects Interactive Featurette
  • The Art of War - Battlefield Featurette
  • The True Patriots Featurette
  • Conceptual Art to Film Comparison
  • Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Filmmakers
  • Photo Galleries
  • DVD-Rom Weblink
  • Trailers
  • Talent Files
  • Interactive Menus with Animation
  • Production Notes
  • Scene Selections with Motion Images

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Cast: Chris Cooper | Heath Ledger | Jason Isaacs | Joely Richardson | Lisa Brenner | Mel Gibson | Rene Auberjonois | Tchéky Karyo | Tom Wilkinson
Directors: Roland Emmerich
Project Name: The Patriot

Related Items

Ghost in the Shell Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD 2-Disc Edition
Grindhouse Planet of Terror Needle Prick 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
RARE Frank Miller’s Sin City Hartigan (Black & White) vs. Yellow Bastard (Color) NECA Action Figure Set Signed by Nick Stahl
James Cameron’s Avatar Extended Blu-ray Collector’s Edition 3-Disc Set
Quentin Tarantino Unchained Movies: The Complete Ennio Morricone Scores
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Short Sleeve Shirt
The Dark Knight Joker Sketch 24 X 36 inch Movie Poster
The Raid Collection (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2)
Charlie’s Angels: The Complete Series 20-Disc DVD Box Set
Edward Scissorhands 24 x 36 Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Columbia Tri-Star | Drama | DVD | History | Movies & TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *