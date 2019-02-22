Share Page Support Us
America at War 14-Disc DVD Megaset
$89.99

$67.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190222-77343-1
UPC: 733961158151
Weight: 3.03 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Documentary | Drama | Television | War
Studio: History / A&E
Item Release Date: May 26, 2009
Rating: NR
Details

From the first musket shots at Lexington and Concord to the precision-guided munitions in modern-day Baghdad, America s history has been forged in the heat of battle. AMERICA AT WAR presents over 37 hours of documentaries from HISTORY, charting U.S. military conflict over two centuries. This fourteen disc set explores key moments of the American Revolution, the Alamo, the Civil War, World Wars I and II, as well as the conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and Iraq. The chronological collection draws upon the expertise of noted historians, military authorities, engineers, and war correspondents to convey the personal side of conflict not often found in history books. A trove of archival footage and documents brings viewers closer than ever to the heated heart of combat.

The first image is a stock photo for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Special Features

  • Included are the following programs
  • VOLUMES 1-4: THE REVOLUTION (Episodes 1-13: Boston, Bloody Boston / Rebellion to Revolution / Declaring Independence / American Crisis / Path to World War / Forging an Army / Treason and Betrayal / The War Heads South / A Hornet s Nest / The End Game / Becoming a Nation / Road to the Presidency / A President and His Revolution
    VOLUME 5: THE ALAMO: Remember the Alamo / The Real West: The Battle of the Alamo
    VOLUME 6: THE CIVIL WAR: Civil War Combat - The Hornet s Nest at Shiloh / The Bloody Lane at Antietem / The Wheatfield at Gettysburg / The Tragedy at Cold Harbor
    VOLUME 7: WORLD WAR I: The Death of Glory / The Last Day of World War I
    VOLUMES 8-9: WORLD WAR II: The Last Days of World War II / USS Eagle 56: Accident or Target? / Last Secrets of the Axis
    VOLUME 10: THE KOREAN WAR: Making of a Bloodbath / Triumph to Tragedy / Retreat From Hell / Bitter Standoff
    VOLUME 11: THE VIETNAM WAR: Vietnam: On The Frontlines 1-4 - America Enters the War / Tet in Saigon and Hue / Ringing Down the Curtain / The End Game
    VOLUME 12: THE GULF WAR: The Air Campaign / The Ground War / The Final Showdown / Bonus program - Weapons at War: Smart Bombs
    VOLUMES 13-14: The Iraq War: The Fall of Saddam - Invasion / Tough Going / Baghdad s Doorstep/ Fall of Saddam / Aftermath / Bonus programs - Eyewitness in Iraq; U.S. Weapons Against Iraq; Iraq War: Insurgency and Counterinsurgency

Specifications

  • Runtime: 2241
  • Number of Discs: 14

