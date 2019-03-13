Share Page Support Us
Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams in 3D Blu-ray Edition

Werner Herzog's Cave of Forgotten Dreams in 3D Blu-ray Edition
Blu-raySKU: 190313-77480-1
UPC: 030306188096
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Documentary | History
Studio: IFC Films | MPI Home Video
Original U.S. Release: November 3, 2010
Item Release Date: November 29, 2011
Rating: G
Details

Cave of Forgotten Dreams, a breathtaking new documentary from the incomparable Werner Herzog (Encounters at the End of the World, Grizzly Man), follows an exclusive expedition into the nearly inaccessible Chauvet Cave in France, home to the most ancient visual art known to have been created by man. One of the most successful documentaries of all time, Cave of Forgotten Dreams is an unforgettable cinematic experience that provides a unique glimpse of pristine artwork dating back to human hands over 30,000 years ago – almost twice as old as any previous discovery.

Special Features

  • Ode to the Dawn of Man - Short Film by Werner Herzog
  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 90
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish
  • Audio: English 5.1


Directors: Werner Herzog

