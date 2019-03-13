Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams in 3D Blu-ray Edition

View larger $35.99 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: November 3, 2010

Item Release Date: November 29, 2011

Rating: G

Cave of Forgotten Dreams, a breathtaking new documentary from the incomparable Werner Herzog (Encounters at the End of the World, Grizzly Man), follows an exclusive expedition into the nearly inaccessible Chauvet Cave in France, home to the most ancient visual art known to have been created by man. One of the most successful documentaries of all time, Cave of Forgotten Dreams is an unforgettable cinematic experience that provides a unique glimpse of pristine artwork dating back to human hands over 30,000 years ago – almost twice as old as any previous discovery.

Ode to the Dawn of Man - Short Film by Werner Herzog

Trailer

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 90

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish

Audio: English 5.1



Directors: Werner Herzog

