The Decade You Were Born: 1940s DVD Edition with Interactive Timeline (2012) [J72]

UPC: 683904527523
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Formats: DVD
Genres: Biography | Documentary | History
Studio: Millcreek Entertainment
Item Release Date: August 7, 2012
Rating: NR
Details
The Decade You Were Born: 1940s DVD Edition with Interactive Timeline (2012).
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Special Features
- Interactive Timeline
- A Complete Feature Film: 'Til the Clouds Roll By (1946) Starring Judy Garland
- A Complete TV Episode: The Lone Ranger - Enter the Lone Ranger (1949) Starring Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels
- Five Classic 1940s Commercials
- Five Signature Movie Trailers That Were Released in the 1940s
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 280 min
- Region: ALL
Cast: Clayton Moore | Jay Silverheels | Judy Garland
