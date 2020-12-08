The Decade You Were Born: 1940s DVD Edition with Interactive Timeline (2012) [J72]

View larger $7.99 $4.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 201208-83784-1

UPC: 683904527523

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Judy Garland items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Biography | Documentary | History

Studio: Millcreek Entertainment

Item Release Date: August 7, 2012

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Decade You Were Born: 1940s DVD Edition with Interactive Timeline (2012).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Special Features

Interactive Timeline

A Complete Feature Film: 'Til the Clouds Roll By (1946) Starring Judy Garland

A Complete TV Episode: The Lone Ranger - Enter the Lone Ranger (1949) Starring Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels

Five Classic 1940s Commercials

Five Signature Movie Trailers That Were Released in the 1940s

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 280 min

Region: ALL

Cast: Clayton Moore | Jay Silverheels | Judy Garland

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Documentary | DVD | History | Millcreek Entertainment | Movies & TV