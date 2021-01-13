Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Life Magazine (August 11, 1972) Bobby Fischer, Skyjacking [B01]

Life Magazine (August 11, 1972) Bobby Fischer, Skyjacking [B01]
View larger

$8.99

$6.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 210113-84229-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Art and Culture | Biography | Drama
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Life Magazine (August 11, 1972) Bobby Fischer, Skyjacking.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Life Magazine

Related Items

Johnny Cash in Concert at San Quentin Prison – Vinyl
Screen Actor Magazine (Fall 1988) Whoopi Goldberg [190124]
The Illustrated Man Blu-ray
JCVD Original Soundtrack by Gast Waltzing – Jean-Claude Van Damme
3 In The Cellar Original Soundtrack Original Vinyl Edition (1970)
Don Peake – Knight Rider Volume 3: Music From the cult 80’s TV Series
Time Magazine (September 6, 2004) The World According to George Bush [12135]
Gospel According to Al Green Blu-ray
Antoine Fuqua’s ICE Season One 3-Disc Set – Donald Sutherland, Jeremy Sisto, Cam Gigandet
Movie Life Magazine (April 1944) Dennis Morgan, Ginger Rogers [0242]

Categories

Art and Culture | Biography | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers