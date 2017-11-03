Last of the Mohicans Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$11.98
Details
The score for Michael Mann’s Last of the Mohicans is one of the most acclaimed works of modern film music. Composed by Trevor Jones and Randy Edelman, these 16 tracks wonderfully convey the scope and majesty of the Academy Award winning film. Features “I Will Find You” by Clannad.
Playlists
- Main Title
Elk Hunt
The Kiss
The Glade Part II
Fort Battle
Promentory
Munro's Office/Stockade
Massacre/Canoes
Top Of The World
The Courier
Cora
Rival Walk and Discovery
Parlay
The British Arrival
Pieces of a Story
I Will Find You
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis | Dennis Banks | Eric Schweig | Jodhi May | Madeleine Stowe | Pete Postlethwaite | Russell Means | Steven Waddington | Tracey Ellis | Wes Studi
Directors: Michael Mann
Contributors: Clannad | Randy Edelman | Trevor Jones
Project Name: Last of the Mohicans
