Last of the Mohicans Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Details

The score for Michael Mann’s Last of the Mohicans is one of the most acclaimed works of modern film music. Composed by Trevor Jones and Randy Edelman, these 16 tracks wonderfully convey the scope and majesty of the Academy Award winning film. Features “I Will Find You” by Clannad.

Playlists

  • Main Title
    Elk Hunt
    The Kiss
    The Glade Part II
    Fort Battle
    Promentory
    Munro's Office/Stockade
    Massacre/Canoes
    Top Of The World
    The Courier
    Cora
    Rival Walk and Discovery
    Parlay
    The British Arrival
    Pieces of a Story
    I Will Find You

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis | Dennis Banks | Eric Schweig | Jodhi May | Madeleine Stowe | Pete Postlethwaite | Russell Means | Steven Waddington | Tracey Ellis | Wes Studi
Directors: Michael Mann
Contributors: Clannad | Randy Edelman | Trevor Jones
Project Name: Last of the Mohicans

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Drama | History | Morgan Creek | Music | War

