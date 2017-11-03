Last of the Mohicans Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $11.98 $7.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

The score for Michael Mann’s Last of the Mohicans is one of the most acclaimed works of modern film music. Composed by Trevor Jones and Randy Edelman, these 16 tracks wonderfully convey the scope and majesty of the Academy Award winning film. Features “I Will Find You” by Clannad.

Main Title

Elk Hunt

The Kiss

The Glade Part II

Fort Battle

Promentory

Munro's Office/Stockade

Massacre/Canoes

Top Of The World

The Courier

Cora

Rival Walk and Discovery

Parlay

The British Arrival

Pieces of a Story

I Will Find You

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis | Dennis Banks | Eric Schweig | Jodhi May | Madeleine Stowe | Pete Postlethwaite | Russell Means | Steven Waddington | Tracey Ellis | Wes Studi

Directors: Michael Mann

Contributors: Clannad | Randy Edelman | Trevor Jones

Project Name: Last of the Mohicans

